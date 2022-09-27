Game 154: White Sox at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
Luis Arraez trails Aaron Judge in the AL batting title race by 0.0016 heading into this game.
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|TWINS
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|AJ Pollock - CF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Andrew Vaughn - LF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Josh Harrison - 2B
|Mark Contreras - CF
|Lance Lynn - RHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
