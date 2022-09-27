 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 154: White Sox at Twins

Two teams with nothing to play for except 2nd place.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Luis Arraez trails Aaron Judge in the AL batting title race by 0.0016 heading into this game.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX TWINS
Elvis Andrus - SS Luis Arraez - 1B
Yoan Moncada - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Jose Abreu - 1B Nick Gordon - 2B
Eloy Jimenez - DH Jose Miranda - DH
Gavin Sheets - RF Gio Urshela - 3B
AJ Pollock - CF Jake Cave - LF
Andrew Vaughn - LF Gary Sanchez - C
Yasmani Grandal - C Matt Wallner - RF
Josh Harrison - 2B Mark Contreras - CF
Lance Lynn - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...