Twins 4, White Sox 0: Bailey Ober tosses a gem

The Twins may not have a lot to play for this year, but Bailey Ober showed tonight why he could be a big part of next year’s rotation. He tossed 7.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, a career high. In the 2nd and 5th innings, he struck out the side. He was in control all night, allowing only 2 hits and a walk, and throwing 71% strikes.

Twins batters tonight faced off against Lance Lynn, notching back-to-back-to-back singles to score a run, with Jake Cave getting the RBI. In the 3rd, Jose Miranda lined an RBI double to right, scoring Luis Arraez. Speaking of Arraez, he went 1-4 tonight as Aaron Judge went 0-1 so he still trails in the batting race by about 1 point (.313 to .314).

In the 6th, Matt Wallner hit a moon shot 2-run homer to right field following a Gary Sanchez walk. That ended Lynn’s night at 5.0 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.

After AJ Pollock hit a 1-out single in the 8th, Griffin Jax was brought in to relieve Bailey Ober, who finished with 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. One of the best starts the Twins have gotten from their rotation this year. Jax struck out the next two Sox batters to retire the side.

Jhoan Duran closed the game out with a pair of strikeouts in the 9th, touching 104 on the radar gun, giving us a 4-0 Twins win.

The Twins are now 1 GB of second place in the AL Central.

Studs:

Twins Pitchers: 14 SO, 0 R

Jose Miranda: 3-4, R, RBI

Matt Wallner: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Gary Sanchez: 1-3, BB, R

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!