Game 155: White Sox at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
Let’s beat the White Sox, because we don’t like the White Sox around here. Also, Luis Arraez’s hunt for the batting title is still afoot, so that’s something of some meaning to root for. He made up .0003 points yesterday- only .0013 more to go!
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|TWINS
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Andrew Vaughn - LF
|Carlos Correa - DH
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Nick Gordon - SS
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|AJ Pollock - CF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Josh Harrison - 3B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Romy Gonzalez - 2B
|Mark Contreras - CF
|Johnny Cueto - RHP
|Josh Winder - RHP
Loading comments...