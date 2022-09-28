 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 155: White Sox at Twins

The Race for Second Place

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Let’s beat the White Sox, because we don’t like the White Sox around here. Also, Luis Arraez’s hunt for the batting title is still afoot, so that’s something of some meaning to root for. He made up .0003 points yesterday- only .0013 more to go!

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX TWINS
Elvis Andrus - SS Luis Arraez - 2B
Andrew Vaughn - LF Carlos Correa - DH
Jose Abreu - 1B Nick Gordon - SS
Eloy Jimenez - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Gavin Sheets - RF Gio Urshela - 3B
AJ Pollock - CF Jake Cave - LF
Yasmani Grandal - C Matt Wallner - RF
Josh Harrison - 3B Ryan Jeffers - C
Romy Gonzalez - 2B Mark Contreras - CF
Johnny Cueto - RHP Josh Winder - RHP

