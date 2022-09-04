Twins 5, White Sox 1: Put away those brooms

The Twins desperately needed a win today to avoid the sweep and also avoid losing their 4th straight game before heading to Nee York tomorrow. Dylan Bundy gave them a great chance to do it, as he tossed 5 scoreless innings on only 66 pitches. The game remained locked at 0-0 until the top of the 5th, when Carlos Correa crushed a 2 run homer to left center that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead. The White Sox would answer back in the 7th with a double from AJ Pollock that cut the Twins lead in half, and it looked like they were ready to add on more. And then Jhoan Duran came in. Inning over. The Twins would add an insurance run in the 8th on a wild pitch by Kendall Graveman, then a couple more in the 9th on an RBI double by Jose Miranda. The Twins would win by a final score of 5-1, pulling within a half game of the lead in the most mid division in baseball. If it ever stops raining in Cleveland, the Twins could pull even with the Guardians if the Seattle Mariners can finish off a win today. Our boys will head east to take on the big bad Yankees (who haven’t been that big and bad lately!) starting tomorrow afternoon.

STUDS

Carlos Correa: 2-5, HR, double.

Jose Miranda: 2-5, RBI double in 9th.

Jake Cave: 2-2, triple.

Max Kepler: 2-5, scored on wild pitch in 8th.

Dylan Bundy: 5IP, 2H, BB, 4K, 0R

Jhoan Duran: 1.2IP, 2K, 0H, 0R

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!

Thanks to all who joined us in the game thread! Enjoy your Sunday evening.