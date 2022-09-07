 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 134: Twins at Yankees

Let’s Play Two: Part One

By Jonathan Gamble
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers via Imagn Content Services, LLC

First Pitch: 2:05 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

After the rainout yesterday, we’re playing two today. The first game presents a tasty treat, as Minnesota native Louie Varland will get his first cup of coffee after a meteoric rise through the Twins’ farm system and try to shut down the Bronx Bombers.

The Twins lineup, featuring the murderer’s row of Gordon-Urshela-Garlick-Cave, will try to best Yankees starter Domingo German, who has a 3.12 ERA in 49.0 innings pitched this year.

Today's Lineups

TWINS YANKEES
Luis Arraez - 1B Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
Carlos Correa - SS Aaron Judge - DH
Jose Miranda - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Nick Gordon - 2B Ronald Guzman - 1B
Gio Urshela - DH Miguel Andujar - LF
Kyle Garlick - RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
Jake Cave - LF Estevan Florial - CF
Gary Sanchez - C Kyle Higashioka - C
Gilberto Celestino - CF Oswald Peraza - SS
Louie Varland - RHP Domingo German - RHP

