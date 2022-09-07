Game 134: Twins at Yankees

First Pitch: 2:05 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

After the rainout yesterday, we’re playing two today. The first game presents a tasty treat, as Minnesota native Louie Varland will get his first cup of coffee after a meteoric rise through the Twins’ farm system and try to shut down the Bronx Bombers.

The Twins lineup, featuring the murderer’s row of Gordon-Urshela-Garlick-Cave, will try to best Yankees starter Domingo German, who has a 3.12 ERA in 49.0 innings pitched this year.