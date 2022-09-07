Game 134: Twins at Yankees

First Pitch: 2:05 PM Central Time
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley
After the rainout yesterday, we’re playing two today. The first game presents a tasty treat, as Minnesota native Louie Varland will get his first cup of coffee after a meteoric rise through the Twins’ farm system and try to shut down the Bronx Bombers.
The Twins lineup, featuring the murderer’s row of Gordon-Urshela-Garlick-Cave, will try to best Yankees starter Domingo German, who has a 3.12 ERA in 49.0 innings pitched this year.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|YANKEES
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Ronald Guzman - 1B
|Gio Urshela - DH
|Miguel Andujar - LF
|Kyle Garlick - RF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Estevan Florial - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Oswald Peraza - SS
|Louie Varland - RHP
|Domingo German - RHP
