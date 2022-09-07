 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 135: Twins at Yankees

Let’s Play Two: Part Two

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: TBD PM Central Time

TV: TBS, Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

Well, surely this can’t go as poorly as game 1 of the doubleheader did. Right? Right???

Today's Lineups

TWINS YANKEES
Luis Arraez - DH Aaron Hicks - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Aaron Judge - DH
Jose Miranda - 1B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Nick Gordon - 2B Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
Gio Urshela - 3B Jose Trevino - C
Kyle Garlick - RF Marwin Gonzalez - 1B
Jake Cave - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
Gilberto Celestino - CF Estevan Florial - CF
Sandy Leon - C Oswald Peraza - SS
Joe Ryan - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

