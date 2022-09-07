Game 135: Twins at Yankees

First Pitch: TBD PM Central Time
TV: TBS, Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley
Well, surely this can’t go as poorly as game 1 of the doubleheader did. Right? Right???
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|YANKEES
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Kyle Garlick - RF
|Marwin Gonzalez - 1B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Estevan Florial - CF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Oswald Peraza - SS
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
Loading comments...