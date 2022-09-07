Yankees 7, Twins 1: Ex Twins take down Twins

On March 12, 2022 the Twins traded Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a minor leaguer.

On March 13, 2022 the Twins traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Ben Rortvedt to the New York Yankees for Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez.

And Isiah Kiner-Falefa took that personally.

In this series, IKF has 2 home runs- out of his 5 total this year. Today, he hit a grand slam to catapult the Yankees from a 1-0 deficit to a 4-1 lead, and the Twins never recovered. Oh, and there’s also this tweet:

This season with runners in scoring position, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has now hit more homers against the Twins than Carlos Correa has hit for the Twins. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 8, 2022

Maximum pain.

The Twins did get their one run on a dinger to left by their off-season prize (which was the ultimate result of trading IKF), but the Yankees got the last laugh. Joe Ryan was not sharp today, but had avoided giving up any runs until the aforementioned grand salami.

A hamstrung Twins bullpen did perform admirably, with only the newly-claimed Austin Davis giving up 3 runs, but it wouldn’t have mattered anyway as the offense only put up that 1 measly run.

Oh, and let’s not forget the other Ex-Twin, Aaron Hicks. The oft-injured centerfielder who never fails to put together great performances against the Minnesota club was responsible for knocking in New York’s other three runs on a bases-clearing double.

The Twins never put together any real threat other than in the third inning, after Correa’s home run. They had two on with two out, and that’s the best scoring opportunity they had besides Correa’s one-out double in the first inning. Gerrit Cole did not get knocked around this time out against the Twins, but rather owned them, posting an absurd 14 strikeouts over 6.2 innings pitched. Correa and Gio Urshela were the only two Twins who looked moderately competent against the perennial Cy Young contender.

Today was a deflating day for Twins fans, following a deflating run of games only made palatable due to the incompetence of the other AL Central contenders (Cleveland lost in a walk-off to Kansas City tonight). The performance (or lack thereof) of the Twins against the Yankees over the course of the last 18 years is frankly ridiculous. Managers, players, and front office figures have come and gone, but the Twins remain the punching bag of New York forever.

STUDS

Carlos Correa: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 2B, 1 HR

Gio Urshela: 2-4, 1 K, 1 2B

Jovani Moran: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 ER, 2 K

DUDS

Everyone else

Especially Kyle Garlick, who was 0-7 with 5 strikeouts on the day.

COTG

Brandon Brooks: “This is generational comedy”

Well said.