Twins Trade Options: Starting Pitchers

Today, curiosity certainly killed the cat. I was sitting here thinking about the Twins rotation and wondering, of all the “available” starters, is there one that could improve the situation. Below is a look at pitchers: a) rumored to be on the trade market, b) on the free agent market, or c) in the Twins organization.
ALERT ALERT: This is a word (or, rather, number) vomit. I wanted to see the projections and am simply sharing what I gathered. Use it to form your own opinions on what you think the Twins should do to round out the rotation.
Starting Pitching Options
|Name
|Current team
|$ (years)
|BTV
|Age (Options)
|Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP ERA WAR
|Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA
|Name
|Current team
|$ (years)
|BTV
|Age (Options)
|Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP ERA WAR
|Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA
|Chris Flexen
|Mariners
|$8 (2023)
|0.3
|28 (0)
|100, 7.12, 2.53, 4.36, 4.26, .3
|140, 6.8, 2.8, 3.66
|Marco Gonzales
|Mariners
|$7.5 (2023-2024, 2025 option)
|-12
|30 (0)
|167, 5.98, 2.44, 4.78, 4.61, .5
|166, 6.5, 2.5, 3.96
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|$14 (2023)
|-4.7
|35 (0)
|150, 8.47, 2.56, 3.90, 3.92, 1.7
|142, 8.7, 2.8, 4.12
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|$25.6 (2023-2024, 2025 option)
|-13
|33 (0)
|147, 10.56, 2.52, 3.24, 3.47, 2.9
|67, 8.9, 3.0, 3.76
|Adrian Houser
|Brewers
|$3.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|6.1
|29 (0)
|101 (start + relief), 6.92, 3.53, 4.39, 4.36, .4
|124, 7.0, 3.7, 3.99
|Adrian Sampson
|Cubs
|$1.9 (2023, 2024-2026 arbitration)
|2.6
|31 (3)
|80 (start + relief), 6.61, 2.41, 4.64, 4.73, .1
|109, 7.3, 2.6, 3.39
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|league minimum
|15.3
|23 (3)
|56 (start + relief), 7.48, 3.18, 4.08, 4.24, .5
|84, 8.5, 3.2, 3.54
|Ian Anderson
|Braves
|league minimum
|11.4
|25 (2)
|71, 8.11, 3.72, 4.20, 4.34, .6
|129, 8.6, 3.6, 3.98
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|$2.8 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|1.1
|24 (1)
|108 (start + relief), 7.12, 2.55, 4.03, 4.21, 1.0
|60, 8.6, 3.2, 3.90
|Aaron Civale
|Guardians
|$2.2 (2023, 2024-2025 arbitration)
|18.6
|27 (20)
|134, 8.03, 2.32, 4.10, 4.18, 1.5
|121, 8.3, 2.4, 4.24
|Zach Plesac
|Guardians
|$2.9 (2023, 2024-2025 arbitration)
|8
|27 (3)
|137, 6.73, 2.47, 4.64, 4.60, .7
|140, 7.3, 2.5, 4.11
|Pablo Lopez
|Marlins
|$5.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|38.7
|26 (2)
|178, 8.76, 2.58, 3.67, 3.74, 2.8
|160, 9.1, 2.6, 3.60
|Yonny Chirinos
|Rays
|$1.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|-
|29 (1)
|78 (start + relief), 7.34, 2.52, 4.13, 4.09, .3
|52, 8.3, 2.9, 3.63
|Trevor Bauer
|FA
|league minimum
|-
|31 (0)
|-, 9.87, 2.77, 3.92, 4.05, -
|71, 10.0, 2.9, 3.17
|Michael Wacha
|FA
|$10-15
|-
|31 (0)
|159, 7.53, 2.50, 4.37, 4.43, 1.6
|133, 8.1, 2.4, 4.06
|Johnny Cueto
|FA
|$10-15
|-
|36 (0)
|154, 2.44, 6.28, 4.63, 4.68, .9
|149, 6.9, 2.5, 3.87
|Zach Greinke
|FA
|$10-15
|-
|39 (0)
|136, 5.99, 1.85, 4.47, 4.55, 1.0
|145, 6.3, 2.2, 3.97
|Luke Weaver
|FA
|$2?
|-
|29 (0)
|99 (start + relief), 8.15, 2.80, 4.22, 4.28, .7
|62, 8.7, 3.0, 4.65
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|$3.30
|-2.6
|34 (0)
|146 (start + relief), 8.38, 2.62, 4.01, 4.13, 1.5
|71, 9.0, 2.8, 4.06
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|league minimum
|21.8
|27 (2)
|123, 8.27, 2.28, 4.17, 4.33, 1.2
|97, 8.7, 2.3, 3.80
|Josh Winder
|Twins
|league minimum
|8.3
|26 (2)
|95 (start + relief), 7.14, 2.70, 4.62, 4.79, .4
|84, 7.7, 2.8, 4.18
|Louis Varland
|Twins
|league minimum
|5.2
|24 (3)
|60 (start + relief), 7.83, 2.84, 4.27, 4.37, .4
|73, 8.4, 2.8, 3.82
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|league minimum
|5.4
|22 (3)
|28, 7.55, 3.61, 4.65, 4.69, .2
|63, 8.6, 3.0, 3.71
Maeda, Ober, Winder, Varland, and Woods Richardson are currently slated to be starting pitchers #4-#8. Would any of the above names be upgrades and worth bumping prospects down? Any players I left out that you would like to see the Twins pursue?
