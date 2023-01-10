Twins Trade Options: Starting Pitchers

Today, curiosity certainly killed the cat. I was sitting here thinking about the Twins rotation and wondering, of all the “available” starters, is there one that could improve the situation. Below is a look at pitchers: a) rumored to be on the trade market, b) on the free agent market, or c) in the Twins organization.

ALERT ALERT: This is a word (or, rather, number) vomit. I wanted to see the projections and am simply sharing what I gathered. Use it to form your own opinions on what you think the Twins should do to round out the rotation.

Starting Pitching Options Name Current team $ (years) BTV Age (Options) Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP ERA WAR Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA Name Current team $ (years) BTV Age (Options) Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP ERA WAR Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA Chris Flexen Mariners $8 (2023) 0.3 28 (0) 100, 7.12, 2.53, 4.36, 4.26, .3 140, 6.8, 2.8, 3.66 Marco Gonzales Mariners $7.5 (2023-2024, 2025 option) -12 30 (0) 167, 5.98, 2.44, 4.78, 4.61, .5 166, 6.5, 2.5, 3.96 Carlos Carrasco Mets $14 (2023) -4.7 35 (0) 150, 8.47, 2.56, 3.90, 3.92, 1.7 142, 8.7, 2.8, 4.12 Chris Sale Red Sox $25.6 (2023-2024, 2025 option) -13 33 (0) 147, 10.56, 2.52, 3.24, 3.47, 2.9 67, 8.9, 3.0, 3.76 Adrian Houser Brewers $3.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration) 6.1 29 (0) 101 (start + relief), 6.92, 3.53, 4.39, 4.36, .4 124, 7.0, 3.7, 3.99 Adrian Sampson Cubs $1.9 (2023, 2024-2026 arbitration) 2.6 31 (3) 80 (start + relief), 6.61, 2.41, 4.64, 4.73, .1 109, 7.3, 2.6, 3.39 Bryce Elder Braves league minimum 15.3 23 (3) 56 (start + relief), 7.48, 3.18, 4.08, 4.24, .5 84, 8.5, 3.2, 3.54 Ian Anderson Braves league minimum 11.4 25 (2) 71, 8.11, 3.72, 4.20, 4.34, .6 129, 8.6, 3.6, 3.98 Mike Soroka Braves $2.8 (2023, 2024 arbitration) 1.1 24 (1) 108 (start + relief), 7.12, 2.55, 4.03, 4.21, 1.0 60, 8.6, 3.2, 3.90 Aaron Civale Guardians $2.2 (2023, 2024-2025 arbitration) 18.6 27 (20) 134, 8.03, 2.32, 4.10, 4.18, 1.5 121, 8.3, 2.4, 4.24 Zach Plesac Guardians $2.9 (2023, 2024-2025 arbitration) 8 27 (3) 137, 6.73, 2.47, 4.64, 4.60, .7 140, 7.3, 2.5, 4.11 Pablo Lopez Marlins $5.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration) 38.7 26 (2) 178, 8.76, 2.58, 3.67, 3.74, 2.8 160, 9.1, 2.6, 3.60 Yonny Chirinos Rays $1.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration) - 29 (1) 78 (start + relief), 7.34, 2.52, 4.13, 4.09, .3 52, 8.3, 2.9, 3.63 Trevor Bauer FA league minimum - 31 (0) -, 9.87, 2.77, 3.92, 4.05, - 71, 10.0, 2.9, 3.17 Michael Wacha FA $10-15 - 31 (0) 159, 7.53, 2.50, 4.37, 4.43, 1.6 133, 8.1, 2.4, 4.06 Johnny Cueto FA $10-15 - 36 (0) 154, 2.44, 6.28, 4.63, 4.68, .9 149, 6.9, 2.5, 3.87 Zach Greinke FA $10-15 - 39 (0) 136, 5.99, 1.85, 4.47, 4.55, 1.0 145, 6.3, 2.2, 3.97 Luke Weaver FA $2? - 29 (0) 99 (start + relief), 8.15, 2.80, 4.22, 4.28, .7 62, 8.7, 3.0, 4.65 Kenta Maeda Twins $3.30 -2.6 34 (0) 146 (start + relief), 8.38, 2.62, 4.01, 4.13, 1.5 71, 9.0, 2.8, 4.06 Bailey Ober Twins league minimum 21.8 27 (2) 123, 8.27, 2.28, 4.17, 4.33, 1.2 97, 8.7, 2.3, 3.80 Josh Winder Twins league minimum 8.3 26 (2) 95 (start + relief), 7.14, 2.70, 4.62, 4.79, .4 84, 7.7, 2.8, 4.18 Louis Varland Twins league minimum 5.2 24 (3) 60 (start + relief), 7.83, 2.84, 4.27, 4.37, .4 73, 8.4, 2.8, 3.82 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins league minimum 5.4 22 (3) 28, 7.55, 3.61, 4.65, 4.69, .2 63, 8.6, 3.0, 3.71

Maeda, Ober, Winder, Varland, and Woods Richardson are currently slated to be starting pitchers #4-#8. Would any of the above names be upgrades and worth bumping prospects down? Any players I left out that you would like to see the Twins pursue?