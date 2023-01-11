Correa signing is official; Twins to hold press conference at 11:30a Central

It’s official: Carlos Correa is with the Minnesota Twins once again.

Correa has passed his physical according to Jeff Passan of ESPN and the Twins have officially announced the signing. In a corresponding move, Minnesota has designated outfielder Kyle Garlick for assignment. He’s on the waiver wire for other teams to snatch up or, if he passes through, will land in St Paul. Garlick hit .233/.284/.433 (.717) with nine homers and 18 RBI in 66 games this past season. He hits lefties significantly better than right-handers, hitting .252/.301/.538 with 13 homers and 23 RBI in 171 at-bats. A team looking for a platoon outfielder will most certainly be interested in him.

The Twins will hold a re-introductory press conference on the signing at 1130a Central, which you can watch online by clicking the word “here” here.

It’s a great time to be a Twins fan! Welcome back, Carlos Correa!