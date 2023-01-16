 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Twins sign Carlos Correa, pending physical

Monday Morning Minnesota: Still thinking about Correa edition

What a time to be alive.

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Hello it is I, person who exists. Do you like a sprinkle of links in your Monday Morning breakfast cereal? Well I am here to serve you, the bill will be in the mail.

Today’s soundtrack is ZOOL, Ninja of the Brady Feigl dimension.

