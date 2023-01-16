Monday Morning Minnesota: Still thinking about Correa edition

Hello it is I, person who exists. Do you like a sprinkle of links in your Monday Morning breakfast cereal? Well I am here to serve you, the bill will be in the mail.
Previously on Twinkie Town:
- Ben Beecken broke the news of the Chris Paddack extension, a potentially good move on the Twins part, but still a pretty odd one considering the current FO is historically more risk averse than the guy who greenlights the 1000th new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
- Brandon’s Rival Roundup rounds up the rivals for the 33rd time, so if you like roundups concerning rivals than you should read this rival roundup.
- Zach makes the argument that Mets owner Steve Cohen is good for baseball. I’m gonna have to agree for the most part. If we have to have billionaires they should at least be signing a dick ton of fun baseball players.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- MLB dot com recaps the Twin’s International Signees, in case you want to suddenly have opinions about teenagers you’ve never heard about before.
- Twins Daily lists 3 areas the Twins need to improve to be a real threat, including not stealing anymore gold from Leprechauns to avoid yet another ancient curse.
- The Twins just signed Carlos Correa for a zillindy monies, Bring me the News wonders what that means for Luis Arraez’s arbitration case.
- Scott Boras, the man most hated for being good at his job, sums up the Correa Saga like only he can.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- If you like tails of obscure (to us at least) ballplayers, Japanball profiles the Japanese version of Ricky Henderson.
- There are two minor league pitchers who look a lot alike. That’s not so off, a lot of people look alike. What’s odd is that they are both named Brady Feigl. Which one is an invader from another Dimension here to destroy us, and which one is just some guy?
Today’s soundtrack is ZOOL, Ninja of the Brady Feigl dimension.
