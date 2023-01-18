Pitching Options: Relievers

Another day, another killed cat due to curiosity. If you don’t think the rotation is the place for improvement, maybe the bullpen will be worth a look? Again, I looked at pitchers: a) rumored to be on the trade market, b) on the free agent market, or c) in the Twins organization.
ALERT ALERT: Look at the numbers and make a decision on what you think the Twins should do.
Relief Pitching Options
|Name
|Current team
|$ (years)
|BTV
|Throws
|Age (Options)
|Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP WAR (Steamer)
|Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA
|Name
|Current team
|$ (years)
|BTV
|Throws
|Age (Options)
|Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP WAR (Steamer)
|Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA
|Aroldis Chapman
|FA
|incentive based
|-
|Left
|34 (0)
|53, 11.78, 4.7, 3.48, .1 (.5)
|49, 10.5, 4.6, 3.86
|Andrew Chafin
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Left
|32 (0)
|64, 9.12, 3.17, 3.67, .6 (.4)
|61, 8.9, 3.0, 3.10
|Luke Jackson
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Right
|31 (0)
|50, 8.81 3.48, 3.76, .1 (.3)
|31, 8.7, 3.5, 3.48
|Trevor Rosenthal
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Right
|32 (0)
|59, 10.46, 4.42, 3.87 .1 (.2)
|25, 9.0, 3.2, 3.96
|Chad Green
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Right
|31 (0)
|31, 9.75, 2.59, 3.68, .1 (.2)
|41, 9.2, 2.6, 3.51
|Michael Fulmer
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Right
|29 (0)
|64, 8.47, 3.27, 4.10, .2 (.2)
|66, 8.6, 3.3, 3.68
|Matt Moore
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Left
|33 (0)
|66, 9.13, 4.07, 4.15, .2 (.1)
|73, 8.8, 4.1, 3.82
|Luke Weaver
|FA
|$5-$10?
|Right
|29 (0)
|99 (start + relief), 8.15, 2.80, 4.22, .7 (.7)
|62, 8.7, 3.0, 4.65
|Danny Duffy
|FA
|$5-$10?
|-
|Left
|34 (0)
|105 (start + relief), 9.16, 2.92, 3.95, 1.1 (1.1)
|63, 8.7, 3.3, 3.71
|Yonny Chirinos
|Rays
|$1.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|0.4
|Right
|29 (1)
|78 (start + relief), 7.34, 2.52, 4.13, .3 (.2)
|52, 8.3, 2.9, 3.63
|Lou Trivino
|Yankees
|$4.1 (2023, 2024 arbitration)
|0
|Right
|31 (2)
|62, 9.04, 3.59, 3.94, .1 (.1)
|59, 9.2, 3.7, 3.97
|Jorge Alcala
|Twins
|league minimum (2024-2025 arbitration)
|0
|Right
|27 (3)
|54, 9.31, 3.08, 3.70, .1 (.2)
|32, 8.7, 2.8, 3.66
|Jovani Moran
|Twins
|league minimum (2026 arbitration)
|5.5
|Left
|25 (2)
|56, 10.74, 4.28, 3.42, .3 (.4)
|46, 9.8, 3.5, 3.52
|Trevor Megill
|Twins
|league mimimum (arbitration 2025)
|0.3
|Right
|29 (2)
|48, 9.83, 3.38, 3.58, .1 (.3)
|50 9.2, 3.2, 4.68
|Oliver Ortega
|Twins
|league mimimum
|0
|Right
|26 (2)
|32, 8.31, 3.72, 4.07, 0 (0)
|43, 8.4, 3.3, 3.77
|Ronny Henriquez
|Twins
|league minimum
|2
|Right
|22 (2)
|37 (start + relief), 8.19, 2.81, 3.96, .1 (.1)
|31, 8.7, 2.9, 31
Editor’s Note: The Lukes (Jackson and Weaver) signed contracts with the Giants and the Reds, respectively, between when the article was submitted and when it was published. Sorry, Mr. Ferret.
Alcala, Moran, Megill, and Ortega (plus, the starting pitching depth) are projected to fill out the back end of the bullpen. Would any of the above names be upgrades and worth the money? Are there any names that were left out that the Twins should pursue to upgrade their bullpen? Comment below!
Loading comments...