Pitching Options: Relievers

Another day, another killed cat due to curiosity. If you don’t think the rotation is the place for improvement, maybe the bullpen will be worth a look? Again, I looked at pitchers: a) rumored to be on the trade market, b) on the free agent market, or c) in the Twins organization.

ALERT ALERT: Look at the numbers and make a decision on what you think the Twins should do.

Relief Pitching Options Name Current team $ (years) BTV Throws Age (Options) Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP WAR (Steamer) Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA Name Current team $ (years) BTV Throws Age (Options) Stats (Fangraphs) IP K/9 BB/9 FIP WAR (Steamer) Stats (Baseball-Reference) IP K/9 BB/9 ERA Aroldis Chapman FA incentive based - Left 34 (0) 53, 11.78, 4.7, 3.48, .1 (.5) 49, 10.5, 4.6, 3.86 Andrew Chafin FA $5-$10? - Left 32 (0) 64, 9.12, 3.17, 3.67, .6 (.4) 61, 8.9, 3.0, 3.10 Luke Jackson FA $5-$10? - Right 31 (0) 50, 8.81 3.48, 3.76, .1 (.3) 31, 8.7, 3.5, 3.48 Trevor Rosenthal FA $5-$10? - Right 32 (0) 59, 10.46, 4.42, 3.87 .1 (.2) 25, 9.0, 3.2, 3.96 Chad Green FA $5-$10? - Right 31 (0) 31, 9.75, 2.59, 3.68, .1 (.2) 41, 9.2, 2.6, 3.51 Michael Fulmer FA $5-$10? - Right 29 (0) 64, 8.47, 3.27, 4.10, .2 (.2) 66, 8.6, 3.3, 3.68 Matt Moore FA $5-$10? - Left 33 (0) 66, 9.13, 4.07, 4.15, .2 (.1) 73, 8.8, 4.1, 3.82 Luke Weaver FA $5-$10? Right 29 (0) 99 (start + relief), 8.15, 2.80, 4.22, .7 (.7) 62, 8.7, 3.0, 4.65 Danny Duffy FA $5-$10? - Left 34 (0) 105 (start + relief), 9.16, 2.92, 3.95, 1.1 (1.1) 63, 8.7, 3.3, 3.71 Yonny Chirinos Rays $1.6 (2023, 2024 arbitration) 0.4 Right 29 (1) 78 (start + relief), 7.34, 2.52, 4.13, .3 (.2) 52, 8.3, 2.9, 3.63 Lou Trivino Yankees $4.1 (2023, 2024 arbitration) 0 Right 31 (2) 62, 9.04, 3.59, 3.94, .1 (.1) 59, 9.2, 3.7, 3.97 Jorge Alcala Twins league minimum (2024-2025 arbitration) 0 Right 27 (3) 54, 9.31, 3.08, 3.70, .1 (.2) 32, 8.7, 2.8, 3.66 Jovani Moran Twins league minimum (2026 arbitration) 5.5 Left 25 (2) 56, 10.74, 4.28, 3.42, .3 (.4) 46, 9.8, 3.5, 3.52 Trevor Megill Twins league mimimum (arbitration 2025) 0.3 Right 29 (2) 48, 9.83, 3.38, 3.58, .1 (.3) 50 9.2, 3.2, 4.68 Oliver Ortega Twins league mimimum 0 Right 26 (2) 32, 8.31, 3.72, 4.07, 0 (0) 43, 8.4, 3.3, 3.77 Ronny Henriquez Twins league minimum 2 Right 22 (2) 37 (start + relief), 8.19, 2.81, 3.96, .1 (.1) 31, 8.7, 2.9, 31

Editor’s Note: The Lukes (Jackson and Weaver) signed contracts with the Giants and the Reds, respectively, between when the article was submitted and when it was published. Sorry, Mr. Ferret.

Alcala, Moran, Megill, and Ortega (plus, the starting pitching depth) are projected to fill out the back end of the bullpen. Would any of the above names be upgrades and worth the money? Are there any names that were left out that the Twins should pursue to upgrade their bullpen? Comment below!