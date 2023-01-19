Offseason Temperature Check

It’s mid-January- pitchers and catchers don’t report for nearly a month (and Falvey and Levine have routinely made acquisitions deep into the spring). The Twins are rumored to be looking into adding pitching and a right-handed outfielder. However, the hot stove has cooled considerably and most of the big chips have fallen. How are we feeling about this offseason at this time?

Additions

-Christian Vazquez brings stability behind the plate and potentially a boost to the pitching staff. He’ll be here for a few years (3-year deal)

-Joey Gallo, who has struggled of late, will at least bring the same averages as Kepler while hitting more bombs on a cheap one-year contract.

-Kyle Farmer will likely fill a utility role, as the experienced shortstop may also play some outfield.

-Minor League deals for experienced major leaguer Willi Castro.

-Potential pitching options A.J. Alexy and Alejandro Hidalgo.

Retained

-Carlos Correa, for the remainder of his effective career most likely on a risk-averse deal.

-Extended Chris Paddack for more control after he comes back from Tommy John.

Lost

-Gio Urshela in a trade with the Angels (sad, but smart)

-Gary Sanchez

-Miguel Sano

-Dylan Bundy

-Chris Archer

-Michael Fulmer

-Billy Hamilton

-Sandy Leon

-Aaron Sanchez

Which is to say, very little of consequence. A majority of those players are actually still unsigned at this time.

My Grade: B

Tempting to put them at an A, but I’m saving room for improvement in case Falvey and Levine make some more moves of consequence. Obviously the Correa deal was a watershed moment in Twins history, which brings the floor way up for the grade. I’m also very high on the Christian Vazquez acquisition- catcher was a black hole as Jeffers struggled even when healthy last year. Joey Gallo may or may not pay dividends, but on a one-year deal, it doesn’t matter too much. If the front office goes out and gets a pitcher of consequence without sending Arraez away, they’ll be firmly in the A column in my book.

What do you think? Am I naive or overly optimistic, or are you with me? What’s your grade so far for this offseason?