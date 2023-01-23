Monday Morning Minnesota: Trade fallout edition

Previously on Twinkietown:
- Brandon rounds up the rivals, including the somehow hilarious news of Aroldis Chapman becoming a Royal.
- Ben breaks down the shocking Arraez for Lopez trade that has broken my brain and heart into a million pieces.
- Other Ben gives us hope by explaining how the roster has improved since last year. But what about when every single player’s knees explode at once? Huh, Ben? What’ll we do then!?
- Zach asks which Twins CF would you take at his peak, and why is it Byron Buxton, you fools. You absolute dingusoids.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- The current rotation is ideal for a six-man rotation, but it looks like the Twins are planning on going with a 5-man. Smart considering the bilateral arm death that Twins pitchers all experience nigh immediately
- Look, the Twins Front Office is weird and I don’t even know anymore.
The #Twins are also in on Gurriel after the Arráez’s trade, sources tell @ElExtrabase. Gurriel lives in Miami and would he the ideal spot for him, but others teams are in too. https://t.co/Q59gFA9HBO— Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) January 21, 2023
- Twins Daily wonders who will be the team’s opening day DH. I guess maybe Yuli Gurriel?! They also list Robbie Grossman as an external option and it really revs my band-back-together engine. What a professional hitter, you guys.
- Pablo Lopez reacted to the “bittersweet” news of becoming a Twin. Perchance better than being a Marlin I guess. Caps the same either way.
- If you want to feel good, Fangraphs thinks the Twins won the trade.
- 4 Twims prospects landed in Baseball Prospectus’s top 100. You’ll never guess who is #3!!!!!11!!
- MLB dot com predicts Arraez as the NL Batting Title champ, hahahahaha, I’m so sad.
Around the World in Bases and Balls
- Jim McLennan of our sister site AZ Snake Pit explains why “productive outs” are a myth and you should stop caring about them.
