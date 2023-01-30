Monday Morning Minnesota: Edition Edition. (Special Edition)

Previously on Twinkie Town:
- Ben Beecken explained to us why the Twins acquired their 27th outfielder in Michael A Taylor. I would also like to point out that A is funniest initial because it makes it sound l the last name is an attribute the first name has. Michael, A Tailor.
- As always Brandon rounds up all the news in the AL central in what probably honestly gives you enough link to click and just skip my stupid thing.
- Yet another B name chronicles the Carlos Correa saga, which future historians will refer to as “ “ because humanity is screwed and there won’t be future historians, but if their were they would call it the wildest and weirdest free agency trip of all time.
- Bach Boenig gives us his thoughts on the perpetual cycle of up and down that is Minnesota Sports, and how the Twins are, for now, an up.
- Finally brain scientist JohnFoley analyzes with nerdy charts and graphs Joe Ryan’s changing slider. Go back to charting the human genome or whatever, nerd.
- (I actually love this stuff and wish I could write like this.)
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- A small tidbit in a Jon Heyman piece about the Yankees whatevering informs us that the seemingly inevitable Max Kepler to Yankees trade has no traction right now.
- The Twins appear to be in the mix for Yuli Gurriel.
The #Twins are also in on Gurriel after the Arráez’s trade, sources tell @ElExtrabase. Gurriel lives in Miami and would he the ideal spot for him, but others teams are in too. https://t.co/Q59gFA9HBO— Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) January 21, 2023
- Twins daily looks at what we’ve learned in Falvine’s seven(!!!!) years as Twins Baseball Brain Guys and their weird obsession with one year contracts.
- I suddenly feel like I’m 400 years old.
- Today in headlines that would have sounded like parody a few years ago: “Could the Twins be sitting on a lights-out bullpen in 2023?”
- Joe Mauer is finally an official Twins Hall of Famer, which, yeah. What a surprise!
- The Twins are making celebrations in Target Field more flashy with a big dumb rotating baseball medallion that I love already.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- Filthy capitalists are trying to tear down a stadium in Japan that once hosted the likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Luckily there is a petition to stop this, and those always work.
- MLB dot com looks at some of the hitters who will be most improved by the banning of the infield shift (Including Max Kepler) and how little it is actually going to change.
Today’s soundtrack is a game you probably haven’t played!
