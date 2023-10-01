Game 162: Twins at Rockies

First Pitch: 2:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Purple Row

Over the first three months of the 2023 season, the Minnesota Twins went 7-8 when I was a paying customer. I still had a lot of fun at the ballpark from April-June, but was hoping for a few more witnessed victories in the second half.

Well, the baseball gods certainly honored that request from July-September when I compiled a 10-2 mark through the turnstiles! Before regular-season play wraps up this afternoon, here are my top second half moments at the ballpark...

July 8

A rare loss—albeit understandable to the Baltimore Orioles—but one that saw my two-year-old nephew diligently following the action while the rest of us were cheesin’. He also got to run the bases after the game.

Grid View He’s so locked in!

July 21

A 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox will never go unappreciated—especially when Byron Buxton wallops two home runs. This was perhaps the worst starting pitching performance—from Lance Lynn—I have ever seen at Target Field.

August 5

After trying to hold back the tears—and failing—at Joe Mauer’s Twins Hall of Fame induction, I stifled the waterworks in time to see MN bash the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1.

August 15

A hometown boy grand slam from Matt Wallner powers the Twins to victory over the Detroit Tigers. There’s no way that’ll ever happen again—right?! (see: below)

September 1 & 3

A mother/son jaunt to Texas brought two dramatic games with the Rangers—one win, one loss. While the new Globe Life Field lacks a bit of the atmosphere of the old Globe Life Park, it makes up for it with air conditioning and great game presentation. There’s a tribute to Nolan Ryan around seemingly every corner (and the chili cheese dog was incredible!).

Grid View Tipping our caps (but not touch the head!) to future HOFer Adrian Beltre

Mr. Texas Baseball

Stadium tour and BP passes

I’ll be rooting for the Rangers in the playoffs (unless/until they play the Twins, of course)

Everything’s bigger in Texas!

September 22

The Twins clinch the AL Central crown! Easily the most “buzz” in the ballpark all season.

September 26

In the first inning, Matt Wallner cut himself another piece of salami! Easily the longest ball I’ve ever seen hit at Target Field in a victory over the hapless Oakland A’s.

Almost needless to say, much fun was had at the ballpark(s) the last few months. For one final time this 2023 regular season, let’s enjoy Twins baseball before the postseason mania!