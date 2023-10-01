 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 162: Twins at Rockies

Hats off to my 2023 second half ballpark outings!

By Zach Koenig
First Pitch: 2:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Purple Row

Over the first three months of the 2023 season, the Minnesota Twins went 7-8 when I was a paying customer. I still had a lot of fun at the ballpark from April-June, but was hoping for a few more witnessed victories in the second half.

Well, the baseball gods certainly honored that request from July-September when I compiled a 10-2 mark through the turnstiles! Before regular-season play wraps up this afternoon, here are my top second half moments at the ballpark...

July 8

  • A rare loss—albeit understandable to the Baltimore Orioles—but one that saw my two-year-old nephew diligently following the action while the rest of us were cheesin’. He also got to run the bases after the game.
  • He’s so locked in!

July 21

  • A 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox will never go unappreciated—especially when Byron Buxton wallops two home runs. This was perhaps the worst starting pitching performance—from Lance Lynn—I have ever seen at Target Field.

August 5

  • After trying to hold back the tears—and failing—at Joe Mauer’s Twins Hall of Fame induction, I stifled the waterworks in time to see MN bash the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1.
Arizona Diamondbacks v Minnesota Twins
Me too, Joe—me too
August 15

September 1 & 3

  • A mother/son jaunt to Texas brought two dramatic games with the Rangers—one win, one loss. While the new Globe Life Field lacks a bit of the atmosphere of the old Globe Life Park, it makes up for it with air conditioning and great game presentation. There’s a tribute to Nolan Ryan around seemingly every corner (and the chili cheese dog was incredible!).
  • Tipping our caps (but not touch the head!) to future HOFer Adrian Beltre
  • Mr. Texas Baseball
  • Stadium tour and BP passes
  • I’ll be rooting for the Rangers in the playoffs (unless/until they play the Twins, of course)
  • Everything’s bigger in Texas!

September 22

  • The Twins clinch the AL Central crown! Easily the most “buzz” in the ballpark all season.
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Playoffs, baby!
September 26

Almost needless to say, much fun was had at the ballpark(s) the last few months. For one final time this 2023 regular season, let’s enjoy Twins baseball before the postseason mania!

Today's Lineups

TWINS ROCKIES
Donovan Solano - 3B Charlie Blackmon - RF
Jordan Luplow - LF Brendan Rodgers - 2B
Kyle Farmer - SS Nolan Jones - LF
Max Kepler - DH Kris Bryant - DH
Ryan Jeffers - C Ryan McMahon - 3B
Edouard Julien - 2B Elehuris Montero - 1B
Willi Castro - CF Ezequiel Tovar - SS
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Austin Wynns - C
Matt Wallner - RF Brenton Doyle - CF
Bailey Ober - RHP Connor Seabold - RHP

