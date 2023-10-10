Astros 9, Twins 1: Javier K — can’t hit it, too

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little hit only and the team is going down...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to the mocking and jeers...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous that the chance to win this year has gone by...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little bit scared if I can never score a run when I try...

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now and then we fall apart...

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now and then a rotten start...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little depressed, this hopeful team has gotten riled...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I’m getting middling help, this squad is flying off in wildest alarm...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little bit angry stranding runners who are hung out to dry...

(Turn around...) Every now and then I get a little bit scared if I can’t touch a pitch whenever I try...

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now and then we fall apart...

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now and then it breaks my heart...

And we needed runs tonight;

Now we need them more than ever.

And if we only get things right,

We can win our next endeavor.

In our home, we’ll be such a delight

To the cheers of the throng;

Together we can take it to a vital Game 5,

Though hope has seemed to shatter, we’re remaining alive! (Ready to thrive...)

Tonight we looked like poo; playing ball, we missed the mark,

But getting us ignited warrants only a spark!

We need to put up a fight!

We’re never gonna balk in fright!

(Instead, we’re gonna rock our might!)

Some may call it crime, hitting ball into glove;

Now to climb above we embark.

There’s one thing we can do:

Just totaling hits in the park.

Some may call it crime, unexciting in strife;

Now we know there’s light in the dark.

One thing as we play,

Just totaling hits in the park.

[Sue Nelson plays the musical interlude]

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now and then we fall apart...

(Turn around: fight, guys...)

Every now again we’re gonna start!

And we needed runs tonight; (Badly needed!)

Now we need them more than ever.

And if we only get things right, (You can bet!)

We can win our next endeavor.

In our home, we’ll be such a delight (Never fret!)

To the cheers of the throng;

Together we can take it to a vital Game 5,

Though hope has seemed to shatter, we’re remaining alive! (Watch as we thrive!)

Tonight we looked like poo, we always missed the mark,

But getting us ignited warrants only a spark!

We need to put up a fight!

We’re never gonna balk in fright!

(Instead, we’re gonna rock our might!)

Some may call it crime, hitting ball into glove;

Now to climb above we embark.

One thing we can do:

Just totaling hits in the park.

Some may call it crime, unexciting in strife;

Now we know there’s light in the dark.

One thing as we play,

Just totaling hits in the park,

Just totaling hits in the park.

(Turn around: fight guys...)

(Turn it round right, guys...)

(Earn a crown...)

STUDS

RP Emilio Pagán: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 2 inherited runners stranded

The middle schooler getting on Bus 13 who saw my Twins jersey and scoffed as if they had no chance: congrats kid, you get to gloat tomorrow

DUDS

SP Sonny Gray: 4+ IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 HR allowed

RP Bailey Ober: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR allowed

Whole damn lineup: 3-29, 14 Ks

Clutch hitting: 1-9 RISP, 9 LOB

Comment of the Game goes to Nagurskiinsandpoint for pointing out Sonny’s true punishment.

(Unless I am mistaken, John Foley will be on coverage tomorrow; whether at 1 or 6 is TBD. LET’S WI’M TWIM’S)