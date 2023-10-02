Twins Talk: Previewing the Wild Card Series Against the Blue Jays

The regular season has wrapped and the Twins officially have their playoff opponent. In the latest episode of the Twins Talk podcast, I was joined by my podcast cohost John Ke (I know, we already have too many John’s around here) to break down the Wild Card series with Toronto.

Topics include:

What, if any, role will Byron Buxton have on the playoff roster?

Playoff roster projections and breakdowns

Is Bo Bichette bad now?

How the Twins were able to get to Kevin Gausman in June

Matt Wallner’s historic hot streak against Toronto

A plan to maybe (MAYBE!) sabotage Yusei Kikuchi if he starts Game 3

Why does Edouard Julien hit way better when he plays second base?

WHY CAN’T MAX KEPLER HIT DURING THE DAY?????

Plus some very encouraging news on Royce Lewis

Check it out and be sure to subscribe wherever you get podcasts if you enjoyed it! We’ll be recording even more frequently as we get further into the playoffs.

And please, for the love of all that is good in the world, WIN TWINS!!!