Sisyphus’ eternal burden: Name every 2023 Minnesota Twin

What spawns such a title?
A Googlewhack and a fellow friend.
In coming up with a title for the annual Sporcle Name-That-Twin post, I thought a descriptor of the 2023 Twins would do very nicely.
So I plugged into Google:
“the 2023 minnesota twins are a”
Yet such a seemingly-innocuous phrase turned out to be a Googlewhack, a phrase which produces just one result on the search engine. That one result was this article from Zone Coverage.
And the author of that piece is a familiar name around these parts: Hayden Audette.
I mean... you have to use a bit from that piece, right? Once it’s a Hayden piece, the title has to come from there.
Thus, here we are, and here we Sporcle.
For the uninitiated or the long-lapsed, Sporcle is a quiz site. The quiz below mandates that one name as many of this year’s Twins players as is possible within a 10-minute time frame. A respectable 48 players suited up for the Twins this year — well below last year’s 61 and 2021’s 57 — so the task should not be quite such a wrench on the cranium.
Feel free to discuss results in the comments, but please spoiler-tag any players’ names.
After all, the 2023 Minnesota Twins are a.
