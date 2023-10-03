 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Have Playoff Teams with Fewer than 90 Wins Fared?

October is built for upsets and Cinderella runs. That’s a good thing for these Twins.

By JohnFoley
World Series - St. Louis Cardinals v Minnesota Twins - Game Seven
The 1987 Twins are proof that regular season records don’t often mean much in October
Photo by Rich Pilling/Getty Images

It turns out that the 2023 American League Central division did not end up as the worst-performing division in baseball history. The Twins, Tigers, Guardians, White Sox, and Royals went 358-452, good for a .442 combined winning percentage. That mark eked just past the 2018 AL Central’s combined .436 to avoid such an indignity.

Meanwhile, the 2023 American League East, with all but the Red Sox posting a winning record, set a new high-water mark for division competence, with a combined .554 winning percentage and just surpassing last season’s .541.

The Twins won the Central by 9 games with an 87-75 final record that is just 10th-best among the 12 playoff qualifying teams. Only Arizona and Miami, both 84-win wild card entrants in the National League, are worse.

FanGraphs’ post-season models, as of this writing before the games begin, give the Twins the 11th-best chances of winning the World Series.

FanGraphs World Series Chances, Oct. 2

So, does a ~2% chance from the experts mean we’re just wasting our time for the next few days? Two percent might as well be zero percent, right? After all, what’s the point of getting our hopes up for a mediocre team, from a franchise that hasn’t won even so much as a single playoff game since 2004?

The data and post-season results suggest that sentiment is far too pessimistic. Teams that have won fewer than 90 games in the regular season have fared better in October than you might think.

The Data

Using Baseball Reference, I went out and gathered data for each playoff qualifying team that won fewer than 90 games in a full, regular season since Major League Baseball implemented the 162-game schedule for the 1961 season. I excluded seasons shortened by pandemics and labor stoppages (2020, 1995, 1994, 1981, 1972).

In total, there have been 46 playoff qualifiers that won fewer than 90 regular season games, including the Twins in 2017, 2009, and 1987. You can find all the data in the table at the end of the post. The 46 post-season qualifiers in my dataset averaged 87.3 wins and 74.6 losses in the regular season and the large majority of them (36) have come since the introduction of the wild card berth in 1995.

American League Wild Card Game - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
Brian Dozier started the Twins 2017 Wild Card Game off with a bang

Playoff Formats Through the Years

Let’s take a quick detour through MLB’s history of postseason formats. Prior to 1969, there was no playoff bracket, there was just the World Series pitting the American League and National League teams with the best records against one another. From 1969 through 1993, there was a League Championship Series (LCS) in each league to precede the World Series, and four teams qualified for the postseason. The LCS was a best-of-five series until 1985 when it was expanded to the best-of-seven still in place today.

Realignment to create Central Divisions led to the creation of the Wild Card berth and expanded post-season participation to eight teams in 1995. That necessitated a best-of-five Divisional Series round.

A new collective bargaining agreement before 2012 added a second Wild Card berth to each league, increasing the total participants to ten teams. This brought about a new, one-game, Wild Card round before the Division Series, which was in place through 2021. And finally, the playoffs were expanded to twelve teams – three division winners and three wild cards in each league – in 2022, giving us the format we have now.

The Results

Once in the playoffs, whatever the format, teams that have won fewer than 90 regular season games have arguably performed better than you might expect. First and foremost, In total, the 46 underdog playoff contenders have posted a 159-167 combined playoff record (.488 winning percentage). A little more than half (25, by my count) of these teams were bounced in their first playoff series. The flip side of that is that just under half advanced at least one round despite nearly always not being the favorite.

Of course, that overall winning percentage mark is bolstered by the subset of teams that managed to make deep October runs, like the five below who won the World Series:

  • 2021 Atlanta Braves (88 wins)
  • 2014 San Francisco Giants (88 wins)
  • 2006 St. Louis Cardinals (83 wins)
  • 2000 New York Yankees (87 wins)
  • 1987 Minnesota Twins (85 wins)

Contrast that rate of sub-90 win playoff teams hoisting the Commissioner’s “piece of metal” (nearly 11% of seasons), with how often the team with the best regular season record wins it all. From the implementation of four divisions in 1969 to the beginning of the Wild Card era (25 seasons) eight teams had the best regular season record and won the World Series. That meant in about 32% of those seasons the best team came out on top in October.

Since 1995, now 27 full seasons, that’s happened just 6 times, or in only 22.2% of seasons since the introduction of the Wild Card. Four of the World Series-winning underdog teams above have come since 1995, meaning that a sub-90-win club has won it all in 14.8% of seasons. It’s intuitive that as the MLB playoffs have expanded, the road would have gotten more difficult for the favorites, and we see that play out in the data.

National League Championship Series Game 5: San Diego Padres v. Philadelphia Phillies
Last season’s 87-win, wild card Phillies advanced to the World Series
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Baseball Is More Random Than Other Sports

Compared to other major professional sports, baseball is simply more random in small samples. Studies have shown that it takes about 12 NBA games, and 11 NFL games, for the predictive signal in a team’s winning percentage to be more meaningful than random variation. In baseball, it takes 67 games. Said differently, those are the number of games necessary in each sport to regress a team’s record halfway to the mean — meaning, we’d know half of the observed outcomes were due to talent (while the other half results from randomness).

Another study has demonstrated that in the NBA playoffs, the better team advances about 80% of the time in a 7-game series. No NBA 7th or 8th seed has ever won the title. Only two 8th-seeds have ever even advanced past the second round.

For baseball to achieve a similar rate of the best team advancing from a series, it would need its series to be 75 games, by far the most of any major professional sport. Baseball’s wild card teams advance to the League Championship Series and World Series comparatively frequently.

Over the grueling course of 162 regular season games, there’s more than enough opportunity for the best teams to rise to the top. But in a 3, 5, or 7-game series? We’re mostly just talking about randomness.

October is Different

Compared to other professional sports, baseball is built for playoff upsets and Cinderella runs.

It doesn’t always feel that way as a fan, though. Certainly, during this 0-18 playoff streak for Minnesota, teams like the Yankees have felt inevitable.

But they weren’t, in reality.

This season, Atlanta, with 104 wins, feels like an invincible juggernaut. Same for the Dodgers, now coming off their fourth 100+ win full season in a row.

But they aren’t, really.

Go back above and look at the table of World Series chances again. Atlanta’s are only about 1-in-4. The Dodgers’ are about 1-in-7. It’s much more likely that neither of them will win the World Series than it is that one of them will.

In other sports, it’s not uncommon for the favored team to have ~70-30% or even ~80-20% chances of winning a series. In baseball, the chances are rarely wider than 60%-40% and often are even narrower. This season, FanGraphs projects each of the Wild Card series between ~50-50% (Milwaukee-Arizona) and ~60-40% (Philadelphia-Miami). They are favoring the Blue Jays over the Twins, 55-45. That’s just a touch better than a coin flip.

Does any of this mean the Twins will make a run (or even win a playoff game)? Not necessarily. But it’s not as unlikely as popular narratives might have us believe. And, we shouldn’t be surprised when they do.

Playoff Teams since 1961 with Fewer than 90 Wins

Year Team Regular Wins Regular Losses Regular Win% Playoff Result Playoff Round Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Notes
Year Team Regular Wins Regular Losses Regular Win% Playoff Result Playoff Round Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Notes
2022 Rays 86 76 0.531 Loss Wild Card 0 2
2022 Phillies 87 75 0.537 Loss World Series 11 6
2022 Padres 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 6 6
2021 Braves 88 73 0.547 Won World Series 11 5 Won Division
2020 Shortened Season - COVID
2019 Brewers 89 73 0.549 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2017 Twins 85 77 0.525 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2017 Rockies 87 75 0.537 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2016 Orioles 89 73 0.549 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2016 Blue Jays 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 5 4
2016 Mets 87 75 0.537 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2016 Giants 87 75 0.537 Loss Division Series 2 3
2015 Yankees 87 75 0.537 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2015 Astros 86 76 0.531 Loss Division Series 3 3
2015 Rangers 88 74 0.543 Loss Division Series 2 3 Won Division
2014 Royals 89 73 0.549 Loss World Series 11 4
2014 Athletics 88 74 0.543 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2014 Pirates 88 74 0.543 Loss Wild Card 0 1
2014 Giants 88 74 0.543 Won World Series 12 5
2012 Tigers 88 74 0.543 Loss World Series 7 6 Won Division
2012 Cardinals 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 7 6
2009 Twins 87 76 0.534 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
2008 White Sox 89 74 0.546 Loss Division Series 1 3 Won Division
2008 Dodgers 84 78 0.519 Loss Championship Series 4 4 Won Division
2007 Phillies 89 73 0.549 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
2007 Cubs 85 77 0.525 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
2006 Dodgers 88 74 0.543 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
2006 Cardinals 83 78 0.516 Won World Series 11 5 Won Division
2005 Astros 89 73 0.549 Loss World Series 7 7
2003 Cubs 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 6 6 Won Division
2000 Yankees 87 74 0.540 Won World Series 11 5 Won Division
1998 Cleveland 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 5 5 Won Division
1998 Rangers 88 74 0.543 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
1997 Cleveland 86 75 0.534 Loss World Series 10 8 Won Division
1997 Astros 84 78 0.519 Loss Division Series 0 3 Won Division
1996 Orioles 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 4 4
1996 Cardinals 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 6 4 Won Division
1995 Shortened Season - Labor Stoppage
1994 Shortened Season - Labor Stoppage
1990 Red Sox 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 0 4 Won Division
1989 Blue Jays 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 1 4 Won Division
1988 Red Sox 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 0 4 Won Division
1987 Twins 85 77 0.525 Won World Series 8 4 Won Division
1984 Royals 84 78 0.519 Loss Championship Series 0 3 Won Division
1982 Braves 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 0 3 Won Division
1981 Shortened Season - Labor Stoppage
1979 Angels 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 1 3 Won Division
1974 Pirates 88 74 0.543 Loss Championship Series 1 3 Won Division
1973 Mets 82 79 0.509 Loss World Series 6 6 Won Division
1972 Shortened Season - Labor Stoppage
1970 Pirates 89 73 0.549 Loss Championship Series 0 3 Won Division
Totals 46 4016 3433 0.539 159 167 0.488
Average 87.3 74.6
Baseball Reference

