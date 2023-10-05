New Twins Playoff Merch!

Our old friends at Breaking T have launched some new, exclusive merch in celebration of the Twins’ first Playoff game and series win in nearly two decades! There’s four sleek new designs to celebrate the hometown 9 this October.

The first one (and my personal favorite) features Mr. Grand Slam himself, Royce Lewis. The design captures Royce’s signature celebration after hitting his two home runs against the Blue Jays.

If you’re looking for something more specific about breaking that forsaken streak, go crazy with this design.

Carlos Correa has already had a couple signature moments in the playoffs this year. His acrobatic throw home to nail Bo Bichette, his savvy called pick-off of Vladdy Jr. at second, to say nothing of his eventual game-winning hit to close out the Jays. Celebrate one of October’s greatest performers with his own design.

Finally, with the rest of the baseball world finally learning about the Land of 10,000 Rakes, Breaking T has a fun design calling out the Twins’ signature home run celly. This one is also available as a poster, if that’s more your style.

Each of the designs can be ordered as a t-shirt or hoodies, with youth and women’s fits also available. The merch is licensed by the MLB Players Association and all apparel comes in Breaking T’s signature soft, durable fabric, made in the USA, and has free returns and exchanges. Check out all of their Twins designs by clicking here.

With football season in full swing and basketball right around the corner, Breaking T also has plenty of merch for your other favorite teams as well. You can see their full collection here.

Here’s to an even longer run of Twins baseball this October. Time to take on the champs!