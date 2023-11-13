 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: The Lower Payroll Edition

Less Money, Mo’ Problems

By JohnKe
Derek Falvey Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

  • Dan Hayes at The Athletic is reporting that the Twins will likely be reducing their payroll to $125 million to $140 million, down from their 2023 payroll of $154 million. (Paywall)
  • Cody Christie at Twins Daily looks at the defensive stars from the 2023 Twins.
  • Nick Perpich at Zone Coverage digs deep into the question we all have been wondering about for the last decade of Twins baseball: what the heck happened to Byung-Ho Park in 2016?
  • Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com looks at some of the rumblings from the Twins camp at the GM Meetings this past week.
  • Twins prospect Kala’i Rosario took home the 2023 Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby championship, including a 465 foot bomb. He already led the AFL in home runs (tied with potential Rule 5 draftee and Twins prospect Aaron Sabato), and adds to his accolades this season, which include the Midwest League MVP and a High-A championship with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.


  • Here are your 2023 Gold Glove Award winners - unfortunately no Twins this year, but there was one ex-Twin!
  • There’s been plenty of hiring and firing in the baseball manager world this week: Joe Epsada is the new Astros’ manager, Craig Counsell is in with the Cubs and David Ross is out, if you read the Rival Roundup, you’ll know that Stephen Vogt is now the new Guardians manager, Ron Washington gets another chance to manage in the AL West with the Angels, and Carlos Mendoza is moving from the Bronx to Queens to manage the Mets.

