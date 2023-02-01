 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Case for Miguel Sano

Does the big man deserve another chance?

By Kirby's Ferret
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Back in November, Zack wrote a piece about El Boqueton’s tenure in Minnesota, claiming the Twins were exiting the Miguel Sano rollercoaster. I, however, have hammered some hot dogs, rolled a few rounds of Skee-Ball, and jumped back in line. I’m ready to continue the adventure!

Below, is a deep dive into the archives. Then, a perusal of why he belongs on the roster.

*full disclosure: as I write this, I can’t decide if this is satire or if I truly believe Sano can make an impact for the 2023 Twins*

———

Miguel Sano, a history:

2009: Minnesota Twins to Sign Miguel Angel Sano

  • Second highest bonus ever for a Dominican
  • Highest international bonus ever by the Twins
  • Sano was the primary subject of the documentary Ballplayer: Pelotero
  • SIgned the same year as Kepler and Polanco

2011-2015: Top-100 prospect

  • Peaked at #3 (MLB)
  • Battled Buxton for #1 honors multiple years

2014: Miguel Sano gets a new elbow

2015: 18 Home Runs in 279 At Bats (.269, .385, .530) with 119 Strikeouts

2016: 25 Home Runs in 437 At Bats (.236, .319, .462) with 178 Strikeouts

2017: 28 Home Runs in 424 At Bats (.264, .352, .507) with 173 Strikeouts

2018: 13 Home Runs in 266 At Bats (.199, .281, .398) with 115 Strikeouts

2019: 34 Home Runs in 380 At Bats (.247, .346, .576) with 159 Strikeouts

2020: 13 Home Runs in 186 At Bats (.204, .278, .478) with 90 Strikeouts

  • Led the Majors in strikeouts

2021: 30 Home Runs in 470 At Bats (.223, .312, .466) with 183 Strikeouts (60th highest all time)

2022: 1 Home Runs in 60 At Bats (.083, .211, .133) with 25 Strikeouts

Overall: 162 Home Runs in 2,502 Plate Appearances (6.47%) with 1,042 Strikeouts (36.4%)

———

Sign the man! Why?

  1. Positional flexibility
  • The Twins top offseason priorities included a shortstop, catcher, and a right-handed hitting corner outfielder.
  • Vazquez blah blah Correa blah blah blah right-handed hitting corner outfielder
  • Sano was originally signed as a shortstop. Boom: backup.
  • Sano has proven he’s willing to try something new. He’s got a big arm and with robo-umps on the way, why not try catcher? Besides, the Twins have a propensity for big and tall catchers (his 272 lbs are nearly matched by A.J. Pierzynski’s 250 lbs and his 6’4” frame dwarfs Joe Mauer’s 6’5” product-of-milk).
  • Unless he’s making some life changes, Sano is the right-handed bat you are looking for.
  • Corner outfielder: check. No further discussion needed.
  • Plus Sano plays 1B and 3B. This man may be the best utility man. Ever.

2. T-shirts

3. Home Runs

  • If he had enough games played, Sano would rank 24th in Home Run Percentage. He needs 306 more games to qualify.
  • He is ranked 509th overall with 162 Career Home Runs, only three away from Twin favorite, Jacque Jones. How high could he climb?

4. Strikeouts

  • Sano ranks 318th in Career Strikeouts and was the youngest man in MLB history to reach 1,000. With a couple more elite seasons, he could enter the top 100. And might as well go for the elusive 2,000 strikeout club.
  • More strikeout records he could conceivably best:
  • Most consecutive plate appearances with a strikeout (record held by Sandy Koufax with 12 in 1955)
  • Most consecutive at bats with a strikeout (record held by Eric Davis with 9 in 1987)
  • Most consecutive games with a strikeout (record held by Aaron Judge with 37 in 2017)

5. Cost

  • He’s likely looking at a Minor League deal. Throw all the incentives at him.

6. Odd Years

  • Odd years have, historically, been better for Sano. 2023: Let it Sano!

———

Poll

What do you think? Should the Twins sign Sano?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Absolutely
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...