The Case for Miguel Sano

Back in November, Zack wrote a piece about El Boqueton’s tenure in Minnesota, claiming the Twins were exiting the Miguel Sano rollercoaster. I, however, have hammered some hot dogs, rolled a few rounds of Skee-Ball, and jumped back in line. I’m ready to continue the adventure!

Below, is a deep dive into the archives. Then, a perusal of why he belongs on the roster.

*full disclosure: as I write this, I can’t decide if this is satire or if I truly believe Sano can make an impact for the 2023 Twins*

Miguel Sano, a history:

2009: Minnesota Twins to Sign Miguel Angel Sano

Second highest bonus ever for a Dominican

Highest international bonus ever by the Twins

Sano was the primary subject of the documentary Ballplayer: Pelotero

SIgned the same year as Kepler and Polanco

2011-2015: Top-100 prospect

Peaked at #3 (MLB)

Battled Buxton for #1 honors multiple years

2014: Miguel Sano gets a new elbow

2015: 18 Home Runs in 279 At Bats (.269, .385, .530) with 119 Strikeouts

2016: 25 Home Runs in 437 At Bats (.236, .319, .462) with 178 Strikeouts

The Miguel Sano In The Outfield Experiment

2017: 28 Home Runs in 424 At Bats (.264, .352, .507) with 173 Strikeouts

2018: 13 Home Runs in 266 At Bats (.199, .281, .398) with 115 Strikeouts

2019: 34 Home Runs in 380 At Bats (.247, .346, .576) with 159 Strikeouts

2020: 13 Home Runs in 186 At Bats (.204, .278, .478) with 90 Strikeouts

Led the Majors in strikeouts

2021: 30 Home Runs in 470 At Bats (.223, .312, .466) with 183 Strikeouts (60th highest all time)

2022: 1 Home Runs in 60 At Bats (.083, .211, .133) with 25 Strikeouts

Overall: 162 Home Runs in 2,502 Plate Appearances (6.47%) with 1,042 Strikeouts (36.4%)

Sign the man! Why?

Positional flexibility

The Twins top offseason priorities included a shortstop, catcher, and a right-handed hitting corner outfielder.

Vazquez blah blah Correa blah blah blah right-handed hitting corner outfielder

Sano was originally signed as a shortstop. Boom: backup.

Sano has proven he’s willing to try something new. He’s got a big arm and with robo-umps on the way, why not try catcher? Besides, the Twins have a propensity for big and tall catchers (his 272 lbs are nearly matched by A.J. Pierzynski’s 250 lbs and his 6’4” frame dwarfs Joe Mauer’s 6’5” product-of-milk).

Unless he’s making some life changes, Sano is the right-handed bat you are looking for.

Corner outfielder: check. No further discussion needed.

Plus Sano plays 1B and 3B. This man may be the best utility man. Ever.

2. T-shirts

2019 brought us Let it Sanó

2020 graced us with Rain and Sano

2023 could bring us a whole slew of garments

3. Home Runs

If he had enough games played, Sano would rank 24th in Home Run Percentage. He needs 306 more games to qualify.

He is ranked 509th overall with 162 Career Home Runs, only three away from Twin favorite, Jacque Jones. How high could he climb?

4. Strikeouts

Sano ranks 318th in Career Strikeouts and was the youngest man in MLB history to reach 1,000. With a couple more elite seasons, he could enter the top 100. And might as well go for the elusive 2,000 strikeout club.

More strikeout records he could conceivably best:

Most consecutive plate appearances with a strikeout (record held by Sandy Koufax with 12 in 1955)

with a strikeout (record held by Sandy Koufax with 12 in 1955) Most consecutive at bats with a strikeout (record held by Eric Davis with 9 in 1987)

with a strikeout (record held by Eric Davis with 9 in 1987) Most consecutive games with a strikeout (record held by Aaron Judge with 37 in 2017)

5. Cost

He’s likely looking at a Minor League deal. Throw all the incentives at him.

6. Odd Years

Odd years have, historically, been better for Sano. 2023: Let it Sano!

