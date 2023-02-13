 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: Spring about to sprung edition

Baseball is so close that I can almost taste it! Trust me, I know how balls taste!

By Tawny Jarvi
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

  • Michael Fulmer will not be returning and is now a Cub. I feel like the Twins really should have brought him back, but I’m also wrong 99% of the time, so maybe it is good they didn’t.
  • But if I’m wrong 99% of the time and use that info to believe the opposite of what I would normally believe does that mean that I’m wrong about being wrong and am thus right?
  • Oh no, my brain!

