Monday Morning Minnesota: Spring about to sprung edition

Previously on Twink Town:
- Ben A, last initial B, tried to figure out what the optimal batting order for the 2023 Twims would be.
- Ben B, last initial J, wondered if the twins should sign Luke Voit, despite Voit not being an outfielder????????
- Ben C, name not actually Ben at all but TJ, made a post I just now realized was satire because I didn’t care about theme nights.
- Zach, not part of the bad Ben joke, remembered the career of the legendary Bob Casey.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- The World Baseball Classic rosters have been announced and you’ll be able to watch a lot of Twins players at 4 in the morning if that’s your jam. Some popular former Twins are going to be playing too like Jose Berrios and Nelson Cruz.
- Twins Daily looks at a question that is about to get me into a lot of internet (And real life if I’m LUCKY) fights. Why isn’t Joe Mauer perceived as highly as a HoF candidate as he obviously should be? And can my fists correct this perception?
- Do-Hyoung Park lists some storylines to watch out for this spring.
- OMG ITS ALMOST BASEBALL TIME!
Truck has made it to Ft. Myers!— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 11, 2023
See you soon, pitchers and catchers! pic.twitter.com/2WDipAPaZ4
- Michael Fulmer will not be returning and is now a Cub. I feel like the Twins really should have brought him back, but I’m also wrong 99% of the time, so maybe it is good they didn’t.
- But if I’m wrong 99% of the time and use that info to believe the opposite of what I would normally believe does that mean that I’m wrong about being wrong and am thus right?
- Oh no, my brain!
Around the World in Bases and Balls
- I did not know a guy named “Lars Nootbaar” had Japanese ancestry and thus would be playing on Team Japan in the WBC, but its a fun story. What’s next? Are you going to tell me he is in fact a bar?
- Some Asian stars should be making the trip stateside (or Canadaside, I guess. Mapleside.) next year, and their stats are very very dreamy.
- Some team should sign this Chimp as a reliever. Look at that arm slot!
Loading comments...