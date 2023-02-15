Early Spring Training Injury and Role Updates

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training today, and a host of other players there already, the ramp up to the regular season has officially begun. It also means we’ll start to hear updates from Minnesota Twins executives and coaches on injuries, offseason training, and who is showing up in the best, or sexiest, shape of their lives.

Here are all the updates we have from the Twins so far, mostly thanks to MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park.