 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Minnesota: Further Spring Jokes Edition

Baseball is being played!

By Tawny Jarvi
/ new
Minnesota Twins Photo Day
I don’t know who this is.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Previously on Twinkie Town:

Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

Today’s soundtrack is Gundam.

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...