Monday Morning Minnesota: Rule Changes Edition

- Obligatory Brandon Brooks Rival Roundup Link
- Would anyone notice if I just re-linked all his links? Could whip up one of these in seconds. Don’t snitch on me, Brandon.
- Zach wonders if the Twins bullpen can bring us all back to 2003, a time of great triumphs, such as the mapping of the human genome, and more impressively the release of Tommy Wiseau’s masterclass of film-maling “The Room.” Oh, and the Twins finally had a good team for literally the first time in my life.
- JohnFoley put his science numbers in the brain calculator and has brought forth the great revelation of our era: Hitting MLB Pitching is freakin’ tough.
- If its so tough why did my Dad always yell “I COULDA HIT THAT” at the TV? He’s old and has COPD. Are you calling my dad a liar, John???
- Fillmore explains how Bally Sports imploding effects your Baseball Viewing experience. I can’t believe basing like 50% of your sports economy on a medium that’s been largely defunct for a decade could go wrong!
Elsewhere in Twins Territorry:
- Most of of the Twins players we expected to be healthy opening day are on track to be healthy opening day. Except Alex Kirilloff. They should call him Alex Kirillon(the IL) lmao.
- Twins Daily examines how MLB’s change da rules 2023 (and beyond) campaign might as well be the “Make Ryan Jeffers Obsolete” campaign.
- Bomba Squad No More, Zone Coverage takes a look at how rule changes have forced the evolution of the Twins to a much more rounded and athletic team.
- It looks like the Twins are considering a six-man rotation to start off the year. With the pitching depth they have, might as well start with an 8 man rotation, I say.
- Continuing the New Rules theme, Rob Manfred stopped by Twins camp and chatted with some of the players about
how to not have another labor breakdown in a few yearshow well the rule changes are going.
Around the World in Bases and Balls:
- In an extremely depressing report, it seems the AstroTurf at Philadelphia old Veterans Stadium may have contributed to cancer in six former players thanks to “forever chemicals.” Cool.
- The World Baseball Classic is amazing because its the only place you get to see some random electrician from the Czech Republic strike out literally the best baseball player in the world with an sub 80s heater.
Ondřej Satoria, the 5'8 starter for @BaseballCzech, works as a technician for an electricity company.— Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) March 11, 2023
Today he struck out 4 players from Japan whilst never throwing harder than 79.3mph.
This included Shohei Ohtani... pic.twitter.com/EdUZMtGO85
