Game 000000000000001: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 3:10 PM Central

TV: Bally Sports North, Internet websites.

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

Woah, hey, hi! Baseball is here apparently, despite the fact that it is roughly 9 Kelvin outside still. Time to do whatever it is people who ever leave the computer desk do in spring time!

Hey, baseball has all sorts of new rules now. That’ll at least be interesting to watch. Will the game zip along with the pitch clock? Will someone throw to first too many times and get a balk or whatever the penalty for that was? Will the slightly larger bases allow Byron Buxton to slide without ripping off 4 of his fingers? We’ll find out!

Anyway here’s some lineups in oppressively unnecessary twitter embedded video form.

OPENING DAY LINEUP pic.twitter.com/Wdl5yVzAdP — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 30, 2023

Buxton starting opening day at DH? Hahahahah everything’s fine, he’s not injured you guys. Hey is that 3 gold glove outfielders I see? And only one is actually playing in the outfield? ROSTER CONSTRUCTION.