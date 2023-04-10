 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 10: White Sox at Twins

The Twins look to continue their strong start against a divisional foe

By Ben Beecken
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins
Will we see 2021 Kenta Maeda once again?
First Pitch: 1:10 PM Central Time
TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out-of-market)
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox

In a rare Monday, non-holiday matinee, the Twins will play host to the hated Chicago White Sox as they look to extend what has been a solid start to the season.

The Twins will send 2021 ace Kenta Maeda to the mound against current Sox ace Dylan Cease after both starters threw the ball wall in their first outings of the season.

Rocco Baldelli has put together a unique lineup card for Game No. 10 of the season. Carlos Correa was in the initial lineup but was scratched with back tightness and will miss his second consecutive game. Willi Castro will get the start at third base with Kyle Farmer back at shortstop while Jose Miranda is the designated hitter.

Enjoy day baseball on a Monday!

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX TWINS
Tim Anderson - SS Trevor Larnach - LF
Luis Robert - CF Jose Miranda - DH
Andrew Benintendi - LF Donovan Solano - 1B
Andrew Vaughn - DH Nick Gordon - 2B
Gavin Sheets - 1B Kyle Farmer - SS
Yasmani Grandal - C Matt Wallner - RF
Hanser Alberto - 3B Willi Castro - 3B
Oscar Colas - RF Christian Vazquez - C
Elvis Andrus - 2B Michael Taylor - CF
Dylan Cease - RHP Kenta Maeda - RHP

