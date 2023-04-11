 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 11: White Sox at Twins

Pablo López and the Twins look to stop their losing streak at 2.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Lance Lynn is coming off a very bad start in which he gave up 8 runs on 9 hits with 3 homers in 4.1 innings against the Giants. We’ll see what the Twins lineup, still missing Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo, can do against him.

As for Pablo López, he’s looking to continue his great start to the season, as he’s allowed just 1 run in 12.1 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX TWINS
Andrew Benintendi - LF Donovan Solano - 1B
Luis Robert - CF Byron Buxton - DH
Gavin Sheets - DH Trevor Larnach - LF
Andrew Vaughn - 1B Jose Miranda - 3B
Yasmani Grandal - C Nick Gordon - 2B
Jake Burger - 3B Kyle Farmer - SS
Oscar Colas - RF Matt Wallner - RF
Romy Gonzalez - 2B Christian Vazquez - C
Elvis Andrus - SS Michael Taylor - CF
Lance Lynn - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

