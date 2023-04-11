Game 11: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Lance Lynn is coming off a very bad start in which he gave up 8 runs on 9 hits with 3 homers in 4.1 innings against the Giants. We’ll see what the Twins lineup, still missing Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo, can do against him.

As for Pablo López, he’s looking to continue his great start to the season, as he’s allowed just 1 run in 12.1 innings with 16 strikeouts.