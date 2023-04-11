Game 11: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
Lance Lynn is coming off a very bad start in which he gave up 8 runs on 9 hits with 3 homers in 4.1 innings against the Giants. We’ll see what the Twins lineup, still missing Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo, can do against him.
As for Pablo López, he’s looking to continue his great start to the season, as he’s allowed just 1 run in 12.1 innings with 16 strikeouts.
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|TWINS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Luis Robert - CF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Gavin Sheets - DH
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Romy Gonzalez - 2B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Lance Lynn - RHP
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
