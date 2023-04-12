Game 12: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox
Sonny Gray
Sweeping the Sox away
What a day
To see our rivals beat!
Can you tell me how to get,
How to get a Target Field seat?
Eddie J.
Ready to come and play,
In the majors
With the game’s elite!
He will tell you it’s no sweat;
Time to set a Target Field feat!
In the magic April sun
Where the baseball game is won
And not a fan will stay calm;
An outstanding thrill,
A phenomenal
Sunny day,
Watching our Twins at play.
What a way
To make a day complete!
Can you tell me how to get,
How to get a Target Field seat
Where I’ll watch a Target Field feat,
Every game a Target Field treat!
