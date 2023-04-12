Game 12: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox

Sonny Gray

Sweeping the Sox away

What a day

To see our rivals beat!

Can you tell me how to get,

How to get a Target Field seat?

Eddie J.

Ready to come and play,

In the majors

With the game’s elite!

He will tell you it’s no sweat;

Time to set a Target Field feat!

In the magic April sun

Where the baseball game is won

And not a fan will stay calm;

An outstanding thrill,

A phenomenal

Sunny day,

Watching our Twins at play.

What a way

To make a day complete!

Can you tell me how to get,

How to get a Target Field seat

Where I’ll watch a Target Field feat,

Every game a Target Field treat!