Game 16: Twins at Yankees

First Pitch: 12:35 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

Today's Lineups TWINS YANKEES Edouard Julien - 2B Anthony Volpe - SS Carlos Correa - SS Aaron Judge - CF Byron Buxton - DH Anthony Rizzo - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF Gleyber Torres - 2B Jose Miranda - 3B DJ LeMahieu - 3B Donovan Solano - 1B Willie Calhoun - DH Max Kepler - RF Oswaldo Cabrera - RF Christian Vazquez - C Jose Trevino - C Michael Taylor - CF Aaron Hicks - LF Pablo Lopez - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

The last time the Minnesota Twins won a series in the Bronx was 2014. With Ron Gardenhire at the helm, Ricky Nolasco garnered a victory on the back of long balls from Oswaldo Arcia, Trevor Plouffe, and Josh Willingham. Starting in CF and batting leadoff? Danny Santana. Two days later, Phil Hughes took revenge on his former squad and Caleb Thielbar pitched the final inning. Hammer went deep again while Ichiro Suzuki manned RF for the Pinstripers.

Since ‘14, every trip to Yankee Stadium has resulted in worse standings positioning than at the team charter arrival. That could change today. Granted, it will take conquering NYY ace Gerrit Cole. Fortunately, the Twins counter with their own front-runner Pablo Lopez. The best head-to-head pitching matchup of the young season, to be sure!

Will the Twins bear down and take the series—or allow the Bombers to wriggle out with a split? Let’s find out together!