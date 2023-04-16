Yankees 2, Twins 0: A Draw

After the Minnesota Twins won Game 1 of this series with an offensive explosion and Game 2 with some late-inning heroics, Twins Territory was all but salivating for the first series victory in the Bronx since 2014. It didn’t happen—not with New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole at the top of his game.

Cole was clearly the story today, tossing a complete game shutout in which the Twins offered very little resistance with the tree trunks. Singles from Donovan Solano & Michael A Taylor plus a walk from Trevor Larnach were the only base running activities to speak of—and none of those advanced past second base. Much like Sandy Alcantara’s dismantling of the offense a few weeks ago, the inability of this batting group to produce competent plate appearances against an opposing ace was laid bare.

Two silver linings:

Pablo Lopez (6 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) continued to look the part of staff ace. Other than a perfectly-executed NYY hit-and-run & a wall-scraper homer from D.J. LeMahieu, Pablo was front-line.

“Only” splitting at Yankee Stadium is progress for this franchise. Nothing to be ashamed of in four competitive games. The wait for Round II won’t be long: April 24-26 at Target Field.

Studs:

Besides the as-advertised Cole/Lopez pitching duel? Absolutely none.

Duds:

Basically the entire starting lineup. Not only were runs impossible to come by, but even quality ABs were few and far between.

Comment of the Game:

Matt Monitto, for keeping us all updated from the Yankee Stadium bleachers and sharing how the Bronx faithful began indulging in a notorious Twinkie Town pastime: roasting Aaron Hicks.