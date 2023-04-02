Game 3: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

The Lineups:

Today's Lineups TWINS ROYALS Max Kepler - RF MJ Melendez - DH Carlos Correa - SS Bobby Witt - SS Byron Buxton - DH Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF Salvador Perez - C Jose Miranda - 3B Michael Massey - 2B Nick Gordon - 2B Edward Olivares - LF Joey Gallo - 1B Kyle Isbel - CF Ryan Jeffers - C Jackie Bradley - RF Michael Taylor - CF Matt Duffy - 3B Joe Ryan - RHP Brad Keller - RHP

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our first Joe Ryan Express game thread of the season. Let’s talk about some Twins baseball! Make sure to pack your brooms—they may come in handy later this afternoon :)