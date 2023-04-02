Game 3: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review
The Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Max Kepler - RF
|MJ Melendez - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Matt Duffy - 3B
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Brad Keller - RHP
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our first Joe Ryan Express game thread of the season. Let’s talk about some Twins baseball! Make sure to pack your brooms—they may come in handy later this afternoon :)
