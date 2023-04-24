Game 23: Yankees at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central Time

The Twins have lost six of their last eight games but are at least coming off of decent vibes after salvaging a 3-1 win over the lowly Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Rocco Baldelli’s group split four games in New York last weekend, but lost the final two games at the start of this rough eight-game stretch.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound. Gray missed the Yankees when the Twins were in the Bronx and last threw against teh Boston Red Sox last Tuesday, giving up run on seven hits over five innings. Overall on the season, Gray is 2-0 with an 0.82 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He’s pitched exactly five innings in three of his starts, with his seven-inning, one-run performance against the Houston Astros standing as his best start to date.

He’ll be countered by Jhony Brito, whom the Twins lambasted to the tune of seven earned run in 2⁄ 3 of an inning last weekend. Since then, Brito pitched 4 1⁄ 3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one run on three hits but also walking three batters in the process. Overall this year, Brito is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and an unsightly 1.40 WHIP.

Baldelli has Byron Buxton in the cleanup spot for the first time this year with Max Kepler sliding back up to the leadoff role.

