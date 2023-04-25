Twins 6, Yankees 2: Twins power their way to a series win

In an inexplicable string of baseball events, the Twins have clinched a series win against the Yankees. They also won the season series against the Yankees which hasn’t happened since 2001. Let’s see how we got there.

In the first, the Yankees got a 2-out single by Aaron Judge followed by a wild pitch, advancing him to 2nd, and then DJ LeMahieu hit a single to drive in Judge. Joe Ryan was able to limit the damage to just 1 run, getting Oswald Peraza to fly out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 3rd the Twins were able to take a 2-1 lead thanks to RBI doubles by Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco.

Ryan tossed an easy 1-2-3 4th inning, but in the 5th the Yankees got their 2nd run on a dropped throw error by Solano.

The Twins were finally able to really get to Nestor Cortes in the 6th. Polanco led off with his 2nd double, then Byron Buxton hit a 2-run blast to left for his 4th homer this season. Later, Trevor Larnach hit a 2-run homer of his own to give the Twins a 6-2 lead.

Joe Ryan pitched a clean 7th inning, ending his night. Jorge Lopez and Jhoan Duran picked up scoreless 8th and 9th innings respectively and the Twins freakin beat the Yankees.

Studs:

Joe Ryan: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 SO

Jorge Polanco: 2-4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Trevor Larnach: 1-3, BB, HR, 2 RBI

Byron Buxton: 2-4, 2B, HR, R, 2 RBI

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!