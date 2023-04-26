Game 25: Yankees at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Network

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

Have we reached a point in Minnesota Twins history where all it takes is a series against the long-colossal New York Yankees to get the offense back on track?

They’ve scored six runs in each of the past two games, in the former taking an early lead and holding it throughout, in the latter losing a short lead then pulling away late. Both wins have featured big hits, three homers and a triple spread throughout the two games. Add this to the nine-run first inning in the teams’ first bout this season and Minnesota has teed off on their pitching in three out of six games against them.

When the Twins are not lofting lumber, their starting pitching has been stellar; though not perfect (today’s starter Kenta Maeda is winless, Griffin Jax has struggled recently, Jovani Moran has struggled throughout the season), they have limited New York to but a triplet of tallies.

The Yankees still boast star power at the plate (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, promising prospect Anthony Volpe) but have appeared weak on offense behind them. And as much as we Twinkie Towners have decried a largely-powerless hitting performance from the Target Field troops, the men in pinstripes sport a lower combined OPS than Minnesota (.686 to .699).

Have the Twins cracked New York’s towering hold over them? In Minnesota’s eyes, are the Yankees reduced to Shelley’s two vast and trunkless legs of stone?

I met a traveler back from antique lands

Who said, “A smashed cathedral cast in stone

Lays in the streets. Inside it, broken stands

Surround a sloven meadow overgrown

By crackling weeds. At spells, a creeping vine

Ascends in destined climb the padded wall

Above which tattered pennants intertwine,

Their faded figures grander times recall,

With tinny words projected through the air:

‘We are the New York Yankees, rings on rings:

Look on us, Minnesota, and despair!’

None yet remains. Through burning, shriveled springs,

The castle bulwarks crumble and decay,

Their once-immortal memories blown away.”