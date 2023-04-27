 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 26: Royals at Twins

Time to beat up on the 6-19 Kaiba Corporation Royals

By Tawny Jarvi
First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know This Enemy: Royals Review

The Royals are 6-19 which is one entire win more than the Oakland A’s real life Major League (the movie) team that many are lauding as “the worst team in the modern era.”

Zack Greinke is now a corpse animated by dark magic, and is 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA. So naturally I’m predicting he throws a perfect game and the Royals sweep the series.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
Bobby Witt - DH Byron Buxton - DH
Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
MJ Melendez - C Jorge Polanco - 2B
Franmil Reyes - LF Trevor Larnach - LF
Kyle Isbel - CF Jose Miranda - 3B
Michael Massey - 2B Joey Gallo - 1B
Hunter Dozier - 3B Christian Vazquez - C
Nicky Lopez - SS Max Kepler - RF
Jackie Bradley - RF Michael Taylor - CF
Zack Greinke - RHP Tyler Mahle - RHP

