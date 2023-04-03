Twins Talk: Recapping Opening Weekend

Ben and John talk about the Twins’ opening series sweep of the Royals, the strong pitching performance, and questions about lineup construction. Topics include: Joey Gallo’s two homer day, Byron Buxton’s speed, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan’s newfound velocity, and the importance of bench depth.

Then they go through some injury news about the Twins’ IL members, Jhoan Duran, and a prominent Guardians pitcher. (editor’s note: apologies for the audio on my end. Getting everything straightened out still!)

