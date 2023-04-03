 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twins Talk: Recapping Opening Weekend

Recap a season opening sweep against the Royals with Ben and John.

By Benjamin Jones
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Ben and John talk about the Twins’ opening series sweep of the Royals, the strong pitching performance, and questions about lineup construction. Topics include: Joey Gallo’s two homer day, Byron Buxton’s speed, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan’s newfound velocity, and the importance of bench depth.

Then they go through some injury news about the Twins’ IL members, Jhoan Duran, and a prominent Guardians pitcher. (editor’s note: apologies for the audio on my end. Getting everything straightened out still!)

Follow us on Twitter: @TwinsTalkPod

Follow Ben: @BenJones_5

Follow John: @thejohnke

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Listen on Apple Podcasts

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...