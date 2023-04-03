Game 4: Twins at Marlins

First Pitch: 5:40 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Fish Stripes

What a fun Monday night.

The Twins are off to a 3-0 start. The starting pitching has been immaculate. The new additions have played well. Byron Buxton is DHing with the best of ‘em.

And now, the Twins are in South Beach (kind of) to take on the Miami Marlins, owners of a 1-3 record. Even more exciting, however, is that we’ll get to put our eyes on one Luis Arraez, who is 9-for-16 in his first four games wearing Marlins duds — that’s a .563 average an a 1.213 OPS, if you’re scoring at home.

The Twins will send Tyler Mahle to the bump for his first start of the young season. He’ll oppose veteran Johnny Cueto, who just keeps pitching and keeps changing teams.

Today's Lineups TWINS MARLINS Max Kepler - RF Luis Arraez - 2B Carlos Correa - SS Jorge Soler - DH Byron Buxton - DH Garrett Cooper - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF Jazz Chisholm - CF Jose Miranda - 3B Avisail Garcia - RF Nick Gordon - 2B Jean Segura - 3B Joey Gallo - 1B Bryan De La Cruz - LF Christian Vazquez - C Jacob Stallings - C Michael Taylor - CF Jon Berti - SS Tyler Mahle - RHP Johnny Cueto - RHP

Enjoy Monday night baseball!