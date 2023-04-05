Game 6: Twins at Marlins

*First Pitch:* 12:10 PM CDT

*TV:* Bally Sports North

*Radio:* TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

*Know Thine Enemy*: Fish Stripes

After running into reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and seeing bats stymied, the Twins have lined up a slew of men swinging from the right-hander's batter's box against southpaw Jesús Luzardo, while sending Opening Day starter Pablo López to the rubber to keep Miami bats in a hush.

That's all I've really got baseball-wise.

Ordinarily I'd look to get the game thread up a bit sooner, but today is my older sister's birthday, and I am currently with family at a Longhorn Steakhouse tapping rapidly on my phone screen to produce a thread at an appropriate advance time for the game. (Lesson learned: remember when there is a day game.)

Also, my sister does not like her birthday being made a big deal of, so you all should definitely not wish her a happy birthday in the comments.