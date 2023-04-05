Game 6: Twins at Marlins

*First Pitch:* 12:10 PM CDT
*TV:* Bally Sports North
*Radio:* TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
*Know Thine Enemy*: Fish Stripes
After running into reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and seeing bats stymied, the Twins have lined up a slew of men swinging from the right-hander's batter's box against southpaw Jesús Luzardo, while sending Opening Day starter Pablo López to the rubber to keep Miami bats in a hush.
That's all I've really got baseball-wise.
Ordinarily I'd look to get the game thread up a bit sooner, but today is my older sister's birthday, and I am currently with family at a Longhorn Steakhouse tapping rapidly on my phone screen to produce a thread at an appropriate advance time for the game. (Lesson learned: remember when there is a day game.)
Also, my sister does not like her birthday being made a big deal of, so you all should definitely not wish her a happy birthday in the comments.
Today's Lineups
|BIRTHDAY TWINS
|MARLINS GET NO CAKE
|25 - Byron Buxton - DH
|2 - Jazz Chisholm Jr. - CF
|4 - Carlos Correa - SS
|12 - Jorge Soler - DH
|39 - Donovan Solano - 1B
|26 - Garrett Cooper - 1B
|64 - Jose Miranda - 3B
|24 - Avisaíl García - RF
|12 - Kyle Farmer - 2B
|4 - Nick Fortes - C
|27 - Ryan Jeffers - C
|7 - Jesús Sànchez - LF
|50 - Willi Castro - LF
|9 - Jean Segura - 3B
|9 - Trevor Larnach - RF
|5 - Jon Berti - SS
|2 - Michael A. Taylor - CF
|1 - Garrett Hampson - 2B
|49 - Pablo López - RHP
|44 - Jesús Luzardo - LHP
