Game 6: Twins at Marlins

The Twins try to return to the win column.

By Matt Monitto
New York Knicks v Minnesota Timberwolves
It's not a big deal, I promise.
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

*First Pitch:* 12:10 PM CDT

*TV:* Bally Sports North

*Radio:* TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

*Know Thine Enemy*: Fish Stripes

After running into reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and seeing bats stymied, the Twins have lined up a slew of men swinging from the right-hander's batter's box against southpaw Jesús Luzardo, while sending Opening Day starter Pablo López to the rubber to keep Miami bats in a hush.

That's all I've really got baseball-wise.

Ordinarily I'd look to get the game thread up a bit sooner, but today is my older sister's birthday, and I am currently with family at a Longhorn Steakhouse tapping rapidly on my phone screen to produce a thread at an appropriate advance time for the game. (Lesson learned: remember when there is a day game.)

Also, my sister does not like her birthday being made a big deal of, so you all should definitely not wish her a happy birthday in the comments.

Today's Lineups

BIRTHDAY TWINS MARLINS GET NO CAKE
25 - Byron Buxton - DH 2 - Jazz Chisholm Jr. - CF
4 - Carlos Correa - SS 12 - Jorge Soler - DH
39 - Donovan Solano - 1B 26 - Garrett Cooper - 1B
64 - Jose Miranda - 3B 24 - Avisaíl García - RF
12 - Kyle Farmer - 2B 4 - Nick Fortes - C
27 - Ryan Jeffers - C 7 - Jesús Sànchez - LF
50 - Willi Castro - LF 9 - Jean Segura - 3B
9 - Trevor Larnach - RF 5 - Jon Berti - SS
2 - Michael A. Taylor - CF 1 - Garrett Hampson - 2B
49 - Pablo López - RHP 44 - Jesús Luzardo - LHP

