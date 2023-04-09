Game 9: Astros at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Know Thine Enemy: The Crawfish Boxes

Today's Lineups ASTROS TWINS Chas McCormick - CF Byron Buxton - DH Alex Bregman - 3B Trevor Larnach - LF Yordan Alvarez - DH Jose Miranda - 3B Jose Abreu - 1B Donovan Solano - 1B Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Gordon - 2B Jeremy Pena - SS Kyle Farmer - SS Corey Julks - LF Matt Wallner - RF Yainer Diaz - C Ryan Jeffers - C Mauricio Dubon - 2B Michael Taylor - CF Hunter Brown - RHP Tyler Mahle - RHP

It’s a b-e-a-utiful Easter Sunday, the Twins are 6-2 to start the young season, and a potential sweep of the Houston Astros looms tantalizingly on the horizon—could life be better?!

I’ll get you started today and Ben (or appointed scribe) will take you home, as this afternoon I will be:

Consuming the salted pig at my grandma’s house in Fridley like I’ve done quite literally every Easter Sunday of my existence.

Making sure the family golden retrievers don’t rip the head off the Easter Bunny (aka my Mom) when she hops out of the woods in the back yard for the kiddies.

Taking a post-pecan pie snooze in front of the TV to the sounds of Twins baseball.

I hope you all have a wonderful Easter Sunday and—just like last week—make sure to keep those brooms handy :)