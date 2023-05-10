 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 37: Padres at Twins

Wednesday night wishes.

By Matt Monitto
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
Step 9 of the Macarena.
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
So what’s new in Minnesota? Let’s see:

  • Kyle Farmer (File Karma) is back up after taking a Lucas Giolito-delivered baseball to the jaw.
  • Jose Miranda (not as good a spoonerism) has been optioned to St. Paul. Hopefully that gets him out of his early-season skid and he’ll be back up and hitting again before long.

...that’s it, that’s the extent of what I know is new in Minnesota. I don’t live there.

What’s old in Minnesota?

  • Starting pitching still top-tier.
  • Hitting still bottom-tier.
  • Fielding... who knows what’s up with the fielding.
  • Still not trying to steal bases.

How about all of you? Presumably most of the Twinkie Town readership either lives or has lived in Minnesota; I’ve only spent 10-ish days there. What’s new in the state?

Please answer below in the comments. We can talk about baseball later.

...what’s that? This is a baseball blog?

Fine. Let’s Twins.

