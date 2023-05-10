Game 37: Padres at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Gaslamp Ball (someone please explain why that’s the name)
So what’s new in Minnesota? Let’s see:
- Kyle Farmer (File Karma) is back up after taking a Lucas Giolito-delivered baseball to the jaw.
- Jose Miranda (not as good a spoonerism) has been optioned to St. Paul. Hopefully that gets him out of his early-season skid and he’ll be back up and hitting again before long.
...that’s it, that’s the extent of what I know is new in Minnesota. I don’t live there.
What’s old in Minnesota?
- Starting pitching still top-tier.
- Hitting still bottom-tier.
- Fielding... who knows what’s up with the fielding.
- Still not trying to steal bases.
How about all of you? Presumably most of the Twinkie Town readership either lives or has lived in Minnesota; I’ve only spent 10-ish days there. What’s new in the state?
Please answer below in the comments. We can talk about baseball later.
...what’s that? This is a baseball blog?
Fine. Let’s Twins.
