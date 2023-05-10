Game 37: Padres at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

So what’s new in Minnesota? Let’s see:

Kyle Farmer (File Karma) is back up after taking a Lucas Giolito-delivered baseball to the jaw.

Jose Miranda (not as good a spoonerism) has been optioned to St. Paul. Hopefully that gets him out of his early-season skid and he’ll be back up and hitting again before long.

...that’s it, that’s the extent of what I know is new in Minnesota. I don’t live there.

What’s old in Minnesota?

Starting pitching still top-tier.

Hitting still bottom-tier.

Fielding... who knows what’s up with the fielding.

Still not trying to steal bases.

How about all of you? Presumably most of the Twinkie Town readership either lives or has lived in Minnesota; I’ve only spent 10-ish days there. What’s new in the state?

Please answer below in the comments. We can talk about baseball later.

...what’s that? This is a baseball blog?

Fine. Let’s Twins.