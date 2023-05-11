 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 38: Padres at Twins

What’s a dad?

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 12:10
TV: BSNorth
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy. We have completely too many radio stations.
Know Thine Fathers: Nelson Cruz Fan Club (Or Gaslamp Ball)

The twins should win this game also, i dunno, that’s just me.

Today's Lineups

PADRES TWINS
Fernando Tatis - RF Byron Buxton - DH
Jake Cronenworth - 1B Max Kepler - RF
Manny Machado - DH Carlos Correa - SS
Juan Soto - LF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Trent Grisham - CF Nick Gordon - CF
Ha-Seong Kim - 3B Kyle Farmer - 3B
Rougned Odor - 2B Joey Gallo - LF
Austin Nola - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Yu Darvish - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

