Game 38: Padres at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10
TV: BSNorth
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy. We have completely too many radio stations.
Know Thine Fathers: Nelson Cruz Fan Club (Or Gaslamp Ball)
The twins should win this game also, i dunno, that’s just me.
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|TWINS
|Fernando Tatis - RF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Jake Cronenworth - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Manny Machado - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Juan Soto - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Ha-Seong Kim - 3B
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Austin Nola - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Yu Darvish - RHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
