Game 42: Twins at Dodgers

First Pitch: 9:10 PM Central Time
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: True Blue LA
The Minnesota Twins are on the West Coast to take on the first above-.500 team they’ve seen in nearly three weeks.
Coming off an offensive explosion at home against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, here’s hoping that Rocco Baldelli’s crew keeps the bats going.
Minnesota will send ace Pablo Lopez to the mound to take on Noah Syndergaard. Lopez is 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA and has bounced back nicely over his last two outings, allowing just three earned runs in 13 1⁄3 combined innings over the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres after giving up six runs in six innings to Kansas City three starts ago. Syndergaard has struggled since joining the Dodgers to the tune of a 6.12 ERA across seven starts.
Enjoy late-night Monday baseball!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|DODGERS
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Mookie Betts - RF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Freddie Freeman - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Will Smith - C
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Max Muncy - 3B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Trevor Larnach - RF
|Jason Heyward - CF
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Miguel Vargas - 2B
|Nick Gordon - CF
|David Peralta - LF
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Miguel Rojas - SS
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
|Noah Syndergaard - RHP
