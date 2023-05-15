Game 42: Twins at Dodgers

First Pitch: 9:10 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: True Blue LA

The Minnesota Twins are on the West Coast to take on the first above-.500 team they’ve seen in nearly three weeks.

Coming off an offensive explosion at home against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, here’s hoping that Rocco Baldelli’s crew keeps the bats going.

Minnesota will send ace Pablo Lopez to the mound to take on Noah Syndergaard. Lopez is 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA and has bounced back nicely over his last two outings, allowing just three earned runs in 13 1⁄ 3 combined innings over the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres after giving up six runs in six innings to Kansas City three starts ago. Syndergaard has struggled since joining the Dodgers to the tune of a 6.12 ERA across seven starts.

Enjoy late-night Monday baseball!