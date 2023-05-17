Game 44: Twins at Dodgers

(in the style of Tom Lehrer)

Swing it here!

A-sa-wa-ing it here!

Have a hot dog and have a beer.

Try to ensnare any foul souvenir;

It’s the spring! I know! Let’s go see the Show!

And there’s one team the Twins have to beat for me,

Drag every last man to defeat for me...

All the world seems aflame in the midst of this game

When we’re pummeling Dodgers in their park.

On this Wednesday you’ll stay as star Sonny Gray

Is there pummeling Dodgers in their park.

When they attempt batting, our hurlers will press ‘em in;

They’ll return to the dugout a mortified specimen!

The Twins in this fight of a pastime delight

Will be pummeling Dodgers in the park!

This team is sensational

And standing-ovational,

And our rising reputation’ll

Precede wins.

We’re found inspirational

And smooth-operational;

Now this generation’ll

Be noteworthy Twins!

And it won’t offend any old codgers

To want to beat up on the Dodgers...

So if Wednesday you’re free, why not travel and see

As we pummel the Dodgers in their park.

Los Angeles, vexed, knows the Angels are next

While we’re pummeling Dodgers in their park.

Our fanbase is thrilled, each supporter excitable,

Hearts filled with a flame, every spirit ignitable!

This top squad we’re bettering;

We’re certain to get a ring

Come end of October — no fan will be sober!

We’re pummeling Dodgers in their park!