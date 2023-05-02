 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 30: Twins at White Sox

The Twins start their six game road trip in Chicago.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

Joe Ryan and the Twins take on the White Sox tonight, a team which hasn’t won a series or back-to-back games this year. Let’s hope the Twins aren’t what gets their team back on track.

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Byron Buxton - DH Tim Anderson - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Trevor Larnach - LF Eloy Jimenez - DH
Jose Miranda - 3B Luis Robert - CF
Max Kepler - RF Gavin Sheets - RF
Joey Gallo - 1B Yasmani Grandal - C
Christian Vazquez - C Jake Burger - 3B
Michael Taylor - CF Elvis Andrus - 2B
Joe Ryan - RHP Michael Kopech - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...