Game 30: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
Joe Ryan and the Twins take on the White Sox tonight, a team which hasn’t won a series or back-to-back games this year. Let’s hope the Twins aren’t what gets their team back on track.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Luis Robert - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Elvis Andrus - 2B
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Michael Kopech - RHP
Loading comments...