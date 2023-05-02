White Sox 3, Twins 2: Benintendi walks off the Twins in the 10th

If you like pitching and defense, this was a pretty good game for you. Joe Ryan and Michael Kopech traded scoreless innings through the 5th tonight, with Kopech carrying a no-hitter. That no-hitter dropped thanks to a Byron Buxton single in the 6th, which was followed by two walks to load the bases. Trevor Larnach gave the Twins a 1-0 lead with a sac fly RBI.

In the bottom of the 7th, Jorge Lopez replaced Joe Ryan. Andrew Vaughn quickly singled, then Eloy Jimenez blasted a 2-run homer giving the Sox a 2-1 lead.

Old friend Alexander Colome entered for the White Sox in the 8th and was immediately greeted by a blast to center field by Nick Gordon to tie the game at 2. That was Gordon’s first homer of the year, and it was a pinch hit homer too.

Brock Stewart worked a stress filled bottom of the 9th inning, loading the bases with 2 outs, but got Luis Robert to fly out to send us to extra innings and Manfredball.

The Twins were unable to score their free runner in the 10th, but the White Sox were. Andrew Benintendi delivered a 2-out walk off single to end the game, 3-2. Benintendi also robbed Carlos Correa of a homer in the 1st inning so he had a pretty good game.

Studs:

Joe Ryan: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 7 SO

A shame we wasted a great start by Joe.

Nick Gordon: 1-2, HR

Duds:

The entire rest of the lineup: 2-29, 11 K

Jorge Lopez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 HR

The task doesn’t get any easier tomorrow against Dylan Cease. The Twins lineup will have to figure something out if they don’t want a series loss.