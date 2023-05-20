 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 46: Twins at Angels

Twinkie Town After Dark continues its run at the top of the ratings.

By Brandon Brooks
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

First Pitch: 9:07 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Joe Ryan Day didn’t go quite as planned, but the Twins have plenty of time to win a road series against Los Angeles (aka Anaheim.)

Tonight, in another late-night matchup, they’ll toss Mr. Louis Varland against additional Mr. Patrick Sandoval. Only roughly a year apart in age, Sandoval 71 major-league games under his belt; this will be Varland’s 10th. Coming off 6.1 solid innings in Minnesota’s 16-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs, Varland has submitted just one start under six innings this season, a remarkable improvement in longevity compared to Minnesota’s 2022 “depth starters.”

In fact, the more starts like that Varland turns in, the likelier that he promotes himself out of “depth starter” status. He may already be there!

Meanwhile, the roster gets yet another shakeup, as it’s been a busy week of injuries and pre-injury shuffling. This time, it’s the infield getting an adjustment, as Jorge Polanco is back on the IL after a very nice stint in his return.

With all that in mind, this evening’s lineups:

COURTESY: Baseball Savant (click to expand!)

And a look at tonight’s bullpen availability:

Now that you’re all prepped and ready for viewing, enjoy the game!

GO TWINS GO!

