Game 47: Twins at Angels

It’s the rubber match versus the Los Angeles Angels as the Twins go for the series win. They’ll have their work cut out for them going against 100% definitely future Twin Shohei Ohtani as he takes the mound along with his spot in the lineup.

Minnesota will counter with fishing enthusiast Pablo López as he looks to regain some of his early season form after a stretch of good, but not great starts.

The Twins will be shorthanded on the offensive side with Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco already on the IL and Byron Buxton unavailable due to a sore knee. Edouard Julien will start at DH and Donovan Solano at second to fill the spots in the lineup.

Question of the day: if there was actually a real, legitimate chance to acquire Ohtani for the last 2+ months of the season (with the understanding that there’s no way he re-signs after), what would you be willing to give up?