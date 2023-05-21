Angels 4, Twins 2: The Definition of Insanity

If today’s loss feels familiar, it’s because it is. Essentially it was the same script as Friday, Wednesday, and Tuesday, and that’s just in the last week.

The Twins got a solid outing from the starter, had a late bullpen semi-blowup, but still had plenty of chances to put up runs and failed to do so. Specifically with the bases loaded.

This time around, it was Pablo López who fell victim to the Twins’ lack of offense. Pablo gave up a single run through six innings, faced a single batter in the 7th and walked him, and was lifted for fellow López, Jorge. Jorge proceeded to give up a couple of doubles, a run, and was lifted for José de Léon, who finished out the game but gave up a run of his own in the 9th.

Still, the game was well within reach for the Twins. Angels starter Shohei Ohtani looked every bit like the ace he is on the mound today, with the Twins only managing a single run thanks to a Carlos Correa RBI double. However, as soon as he was lifted, the Twins were able to load the bases with a single out against Reyes Moronta, pitching his first game in the big leagues this season. Ryan Jeffers got a bad break, striking out looking on a pitch that was well outside, but also notably chased a slider in the dirt in the first pitch in the AB, keeping a trend of horrible process with the bases loaded that our John Foley pointed out earlier this month. Chris Devenski was brought in to face Joey Gallo, who struck out on four pitches.

Alex Kirilloff gave the Twins a hint of hope with a left-on-left homer in the 8th inning off of future Twins trade deadline target Matt Moore, which almost became the play of the year by Mickey Moniak trying to rob a HR. But the Angels got the run back in the bottom of the inning and shut the Twins down in the 9th.

All said and done, it’s a 2-4 Southern California road trip for the Twinkies, who will be back home next week for series against the Giants and Blue Jays. Disappointing to lose some winnable games and get some key players banged up, but there were some positive signs of fight in the offense despite the overall struggles. They just can’t load the bases, then everything will be fine.

STUDS

Pablo López: 6 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 9 K

Willi Castro: 3-4, outfield assist

DUDS

Jorge López: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, allowed inherited runner to score

Ryan Jeffers: 0-3, Error, K with bases loaded and 1 out

Comment of the game goes to norff, not for any one specific comment but basically being my internal monologue during this entire painful game.